More than 15 months of investigation and 450 pages of documentation have closed the investigation of the House of Representatives that considers that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have participated in monopoly tactics to become four of the most powerful and largest corporations in the world, according to Congressional inquiries made public this Tuesday.

According to the Government Committee’s findings, these companies used “aggressive procurement” tactics to annihilate the competition, applying abusive rates and forcing small businesses to sign “oppressive” contracts in the name of profits.

Sheet after sheet, the report exposes dozens of cases in which Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook abused their power, revealing a corporate culture of doing whatever it takes to maintain its dominant position over a significant part of the internet. . “To put it simply, companies that were just starting out and challenged the status quo they have become the kind of monopolies we saw in the age of the oil barons and railroad tycoons, ”the report says.

In the months that the investigation has lasted, more than 1.3 million documents have been investigated and more than 300 interviews have been conducted through the committee led by Democratic Congressman David Cicilline, which has concluded that these same companies they also competed in the market, thus creating “a position that allowed them to dictate a series of rules for some companies while they adjusted to others”.

What happened on Tuesday had neither the brilliance nor the pomp of what happened last July, when Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Sundar Pichai (Google) and Tim Cook (Apple), whose companies together represent about $ 5 trillion in market value, appeared by videoconference for the first time together before the House Justice Committee.

The four agreed, noting then that they did not have a monopolistic position, that their services supported small American businesses and that without them the Chinese tech giants could prevail.

Eliminate competition

The four businessmen were in the crosshairs of politicians, who accused Amazon of forcing sellers on its platform to conform to its standards or disappear; Google from appropriating content from others; Apple for discriminating against developers, and Facebook for having an acquisition strategy designed to eliminate competition. For example, Democratic Congressman Jarrold Nadler considered Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram in 2012 illegal because it was done with the primary goal of eliminating competition.

The old dream of politicians like Democrat Elizabeth Warren to “chop up” big tech has not been possible. In return, congressmen propose the largest antitrust law in decades, a series of legislative proposals that empower the government to battle size within industries and prevent future troublesome mergers. However, such reforms need congressional approval and would affect not just Silicon Valley but the nation’s overall economy, making the Congressional antitrust committee proposal a major step against corporate consolidation.