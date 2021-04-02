Sharjah (WAM)

The Legislative, Legal, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah discussed, during its meeting held at the Council’s headquarters yesterday, 15 comments received, in addition to reviewing responses received from government agencies on 10 previous observations of the Council.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Shaheen Ishaq Al-Mazmi, Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of its members, Abdullah Murad Mirza, the Committee’s Reporter, Muhammad Ali Jaber Al-Hammadi, Muhammad Salih Al Ali, Ali Saeed Al-Naqbi, Abdulaziz bin Khadim, Deputy Director of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Department, and Saif bin Suwaif Al-Ketbi, Secretary of the Committee.

Dr. Shaheen Ishaq Al Mazmi confirmed that the Advisory Council receives the comments received from the public and citizens through the Council’s website. https://www.ccsharjah.gov.ae, Pointing out that the committee has taken appropriate measures regarding each observation, with the aim of reaching appropriate solutions and communicating with the submitters of those observations through the General Secretariat of the Council to inquire about the content of the observation, and then communicate with the concerned authorities.