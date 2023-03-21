The Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Information Affairs at the Federal National Council discussed during its meeting yesterday, chaired by Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, its draft report on the subject of government policy regarding the regulation of private higher education.

During the meeting, amendments were made to it, in preparation for its approval and submission to the Council for discussion in one of the next sessions. The committee discusses the issue within the axes of education policy and legislation, and the quality of private education.

During the meeting, coordination took place to discuss the issue of the policy of the General Sports Authority regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country, which will be discussed by the Council in its session tomorrow.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, was attended by members of the committee: Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al Tunaiji, Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Aisha Reda Al Bayrak, and Afra Bakhit Al Alili.