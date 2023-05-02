The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council discussed today, at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai, chaired by His Excellency Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, the issue of the government’s policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Dr. Hind Hamid Al-Alayli, rapporteur of the committee, Hamid Ali Al-Abbar, Dr. Hawaa Al-Dahhak Al-Mansoori, Maryam Majid Bin Thania, and Naima Abdul-Rahman Al-Mansoori, members of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting, the committee members’ inquiries were answered about the statistics of national cadres in the health sector in various specializations, and the efforts and initiatives of the Ministry regarding strengthening the nursing profession in light of the existence of a competitive program that works to provide training and specialized programs required in the labor market for Emirati cadres.

The committee also discussed with representatives of the Ministry of Health academic advising programs aimed at attracting high school students to the nursing profession, the number of students who were attracted during the last five years, and the policies, strategies, initiatives and programs adopted by the Ministry to enhance qualified national cadres in medical specialties, the nursing profession and midwifery.

The committee also touched on the challenges that it monitored during its meeting with the relevant authorities, the most prominent of which is the lack of university hospitals specialized in training national cadres after graduation, and the Ministry’s plan to address this challenge, as well as the challenges facing the implementation of the tasks of the Committee for the Promotion of Qualified National Cadres in various health specialties since its creation.

Licensing and attracting national medical cadres to practice professions, as well as the initiatives and programs that are being implemented to employ modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the field of qualifying and training health cadres in line with future requirements to achieve sustainability in this vital sector, were discussed.

The committee inquired about the legislation related to training and rehabilitation, the efforts of the Ministry in coordination with public and private education institutions in the matter of faculties of medicine and medical sciences and the expansion of the specializations offered, in addition to the incentives and benefits provided by the Ministry to the citizen health professional, the scale of salaries and bonuses for medical personnel and allied health professions, and the differences in privileges. And bonuses allocated to medical personnel and allied health professions between the government and private sectors.

The committee will discuss the issue within the axes: the policy of attracting specialized national medical cadres, qualifying and training the national medical cadres and raising their efficiency in the medical sector, and the challenges of the national medical cadres who are on top of their work.