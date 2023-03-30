The Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held today, Thursday, at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai, headed by Her Excellency Jamila Ahmed Al Muhairi, Chair of the Committee, continued to discuss the issue of the government’s policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and rehabilitation programs for those about to get married.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Her Excellency: Aisha Muhammad Al Mulla, Rapporteur of the Committee, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Suhail Nakhira Al Afari, Kifah Muhammad Al Zaabi, and Naima Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri, members of the Federal National Council, as well as representatives of the Family Court of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, and the Court of Justice. The family in the Sharjah Court.

During the meeting with representatives of the family courts, the committee discussed the challenges of spreading a culture of family stability in society and the efforts being made to resolve family disputes and reduce the number of divorce cases. The committee decided to hold a virtual panel discussion on the subject to discuss it in all its aspects with the participation of the community.

The committee discusses the issue within two axes: legislation and decisions regulating the criteria and requirements for granting marriage, and the role of initiatives and programs to encourage and qualify those planning to get married in order to build a cohesive family.