The Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, headed by Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, Second Vice President of the Council and Chairwoman of the Committee, discussed the report on the subject of government policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and rehabilitation programs for those about to marry. .

The meeting was attended by committee members: Committee rapporteur Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, and members of the Federal National Council Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Salem Rashid Al-Maftul, and Mona Rashid Tahnoun. And Director of the Family Cohesion Department at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi.

The committee discussed the issue of the government’s policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and programs for qualifying those about to marry within two axes: legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage, and the role of initiatives and programs in encouraging and qualifying those about to marry in order to build a cohesive family. During the meeting, the committee made its amendments to the report, in preparation. For approval at the next meeting.