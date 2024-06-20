The Federal National Council’s Constitutional and Legislative Affairs, Appeals and Complaints Committee, during its virtual meeting held today, Thursday, headed by Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Committee, approved a report on the topic of the government’s strategy regarding research and development.

Participating in the meeting were committee members: Hashima Yasser Al-Afari, committee rapporteur, Salem Hamad Al-Amri, Majid Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, and Mudhahia Salem Al-Menhali, members of the Federal National Council.

The report indicated that, in order to study the subject, the committee reviewed studies and technical papers prepared by the General Secretariat of the Council related to the subject, studied the information received from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and met with representatives of a number of competent authorities, where it discussed the challenges facing the research and development process. And attracting human cadres and qualifying them in the field of research and development. It also reviewed the most prominent initiatives in this sector. The committee proposed in its report the necessary recommendations based on the results and observations it reached through its evaluation of the responses of the government and the competent authorities.

The committee discusses the topic of the government’s strategy regarding research and development according to two main themes: Governance of research and development and achieving its sustainability, development and investment in the research and development sector and its impact on quality of life.