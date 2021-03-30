The Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council approved the report of the Council’s recommendations on the subject of the Ministry of Interior’s policy on civil defense. The committee also approved, during its meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, headed by His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee, its work plan to discuss a draft federal law regarding the National Commission for Human Rights.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi, the committee’s rapporteur, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, Suhail Nakhira Al Afari, Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, and Youssef Abdullah Al Batran.

Nasser Al Yamahi said that the committee approved during its meeting the report on the recommendations of the topic of the Ministry of Interior’s policy on civil defense referred to the committee, based on the decision of the Council in its eighth session held on March 16, 2021, where the recommendations of the topic discussed by the Council were reformulated in the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, pointing out that the committee has reformulated recommendations related to legislation, job needs, security, safety and awareness services, and the recommendations report will be submitted to the council’s presidency for approval in one of the next sessions.

He explained that the Council discussed the issue of the Ministry of Interior’s policy on civil defense within several axes: training and qualification of employees of civil defense departments in accordance with urban developments, awareness programs on conditions of security and safety in society, and coordination with the competent authorities in unifying the conditions of security and safety of buildings, and the services provided by the defense Civil.

On the other hand, Al Yamahi indicated that during its meeting the committee also approved its work plan to discuss a draft federal law regarding the National Commission for Human Rights, noting that the plan included meeting with government representatives to explain the purpose and objectives of the law, and then discussing the comparative schedule of the bill, preparing the final report on it and adopting it. After studying it in an integrated and exhaustive manner.