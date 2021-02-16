Donald Trump has evaded political responsibility for inciting the assault on the Capitol, even though his party leader has concluded that “There is no doubt that he is morally responsible”, as Mitch McConnell reiterated yesterday in the pages of the ‘Wall Street Journal’. “The people who stormed the building believed they were acting according to his wishes and under his instructions.”

By leaving the door open to criminal prosecution, he has tacitly invited Congressional Speaker Nancy Pelosi to open a 9/11-style commission that investigate thoroughly the facts, and the Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor.

The latter is up to the president, Joe Biden, who has wanted to steer clear to focus on carry out your government agenda. Pelosi, however, announced Monday the commission will put herself in the eye of the hurricane, being responsible, along with McConnell, for the security of the Capitol.

92% of officers affiliated with the Capitol Police Union voted Monday to withdraw trust in their acting boss, Yogananda Pittman, and 97% against their captain, Ben Smith, and half a dozen other senior officials. . At least 140 policemen were injured during the assault, for which security had not been reinforced, despite the evidence of the danger posed by the ‘Save America’ demonstration. As a consequence of your overwhelming disadvantage against assailants Armed, the security forces of the Capitol had to withdraw from several entrances and then face criticism from public opinion, despite having left their lives in it. Two later committed suicide. Some lost eyes, fingers, suffered broken ribs, heart attacks and were pushed down the steps in public lynching.

“It was the blackest day in the history of the body,” the president of the police union, Gus Papathanasiou, said on Monday. “Our leaders failed us.” After testifying for the Lower House prosecutors who investigated the accusation of ‘impeachment’, one of them entrusted the Californian congressman Eric Swalwell his wish that Trump be disbarred. “I hope that the senators will show the same courage that we had,” he told her.

It was not so. Clinging to a loophole that the Senate had already closed in a vote at the beginning of the trial, 43 Republicans chose to exonerate Trump. The virulent reaction explains why. North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, who will not run for reelection, has suffered formal rejection from his party for having voted to convict Trump. «Leaders have chosen the loyalty to a man above the principles fundamentals of the Republican Party and the founding fathers of our great nation, “Burr lamented in a statement.

Conspiracy theories



The senator blames the former president for having fed “unfounded conspiracy theories” about an alleged electoral fraud. And you are not alone. In the two weeks following the January 6 assault, which McConnell calls “The Day of Shame,” some 6,000 North Carolina Republicans formally left the party, divided by a fratricidal war that may end up devouring it. According to Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara is seriously considering running for the seat Burr vacates.

The Republican Committee in Pennsylvania has followed suit with Senator Patrick Toomey. ‘He will be a conservative, but he has never really supported to our president, ”explained Jackie Kullback, party leader in Cambria County. Worse has gone to Lower House Representative Adam Kinzinger, whose family has written a public letter of repudiation to tell how ashamed they are of him.

It is urgent to disarm the conspiracy theories that Trump and his acolytes spread to hold on to power, before they become de facto truth. That will be the mission of the commission will investigate the insurrection and it will give the response due to the heroes of the day, as was given almost 20 years ago to the firefighters who perished under the Twin Towers without having received the pertinent notice. “We still have no answer as to why our leaders did not inform us or equip us to prepare for what was coming our way,” laments the Capitol Police union.