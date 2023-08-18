The need to count on the votes of ERC and Junts for Francina Armengol to be elected president of Congress on Thursday has led the PSOE to agree with the two Catalan independence forces on the creation of two investigation commissions that, during the last legislature, had rejected . The first should serve to clear up the doubts raised by sovereignism itself about the attacks on August 17, 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils, which left 16 dead and more than 300 injured. The second, to clarify the true scope of the pegasus casethe espionage suffered by both pro-independence leaders and four members of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez with an Israeli computer program only available to governments.

The two commissions will start, however, from disparate points. One, that of the jihadist attacks on 17-A, with a ruling by the National Court -on whose appeals the Supreme Court has yet to rule- that dismantled the conspiracy theory on which the independence movement has based its request for an investigation. parliamentary The second, with too many obscure points that the open legal cases have not been able to clear up and a request, in May, from the European Parliament’s commission of inquiry on the pegasus case for Spain to make a “complete, fair and exhaustive” investigation.

The origin of both commissions is also very different. The one that will address the jihadist massacre is based on a 2019 journalistic information about the contacts between agents of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and the mastermind of those attacks, the imam Abdelbaki is Satty, who died hours before in an accidental explosion, that served to encourage a conspiracy theory that, in its most extreme version, blamed the government of Mariano Rajoy for allowing the massacre to make the government fail. process.

Based on the contacts recognized by the secret service with Es Satty while he was imprisoned for drug trafficking in the Castellón prison between 2010 and 2014, she was fed during the trial for the jihadist attack by the Junts deputy in Parliament Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, who He was prosecuting on behalf of the parents of the three-year-old boy who was the victim of that attack. Alonso-Cuevillas came to hypothesize that the imam was still alive. In May 2021, the sentence that sentenced the three survivors of the terrorist cell concluded that the death of Es Satty was a “verified scientific truth” and buried at the judicial level any hint of the conspiracy theory. The Appeals Chamber confirmed 14 months later the account of the proven facts contained in that sentence.

However, this theory resurfaced in January 2022 in the mouth of the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, who took advantage of his statement as a defendant —and, as such, not obliged to tell the truth— during the first major trial against him to ensure without evidence that The attacks were a “serious mistake of Mr. [Félix] Sanz Roldan [entonces director del CNI y enfrentado al policía] who miscalculated the consequences for giving Catalonia a little scare”. Villarejo linked everything to the so-called Operation Catalonia, launched by the Ministry of the Interior in the period of Jorge Fernández Díaz to discredit the leaders of the Catalan independence movement. Those statements led to the same day ERC and Junts requesting, supported by EH Bildu, the CUP, PDeCAT and the BNG, the creation of an investigation commission that then did not go ahead.

In it pegasus case, the spark that started it all was a report, from April 2022, by Citizen Lab ―a cybersecurity agency of the University of Toronto (Canada)― that pointed out that 63 leaders and former leaders of ERC, CUP and Junts and of civic entities Assemblea Nacional de Catalunya (ANC) and Òmnium Cultural had been spied on with the Pegasus program, designed by the Israeli company NSO Group and which only sells to public bodies. This software Spy allows, after infecting a mobile phone without the user taking any prior action, accessing any stored information or performing actions with it, such as activating the microphone, recording calls, geolocating it and capturing viewed web pages.

The appearance behind closed doors in Congress days after by the then director of the CNI, Paz Esteban, did not appease the spirits of the independence movement. She is she showed the deputies the records by which the magistrate of the Supreme Court in charge of controlling the activities of the secret service had authorized the punctures of 18 pro-independence leaders, including the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. Esteban, who was fired five days later, denied that the agency had ordered the massive or indiscriminate wiretapping that Citizen Lab was targeting and distanced himself from the other cases included in her report. So, the Government defended at all times the legality of those wiretaps, although it claimed to be unaware of their existence.

On those same dates, the Executive denounced in the National Court that four of its members, including Pedro Sánchez himself, had suffered an attack on their mobile phones almost a year earlier, in June and July 2021, with the same software spy. The infection, whose dates coincided with the diplomatic crisis with Morocco, was investigated for more than a year by the judge of the National Court José Luis Calama, who finally agreed on July 10 to archive the investigations due to Israel’s “absolute” lack of cooperation. .