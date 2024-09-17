FITTO, THE COMMISSION’S STRONGMAN

The sudden and sensational resignation, although perhaps not too unexpected for those who know the dynamics of the European Commission, of the commissioner designated by Macron, Thierry Breton, offer two important reflections on the newly formed commission. The first is that Ursula von der Leyen appears much stronger than many would have us believe.



Having imposed on the French president, even if very weakened, the replacement of one of his trusted men is certainly a significant show of strengthThe president of the commission and commissioner Breton have never liked each other, to put it mildly, and this is certainly nothing new.

His presence was cumbersome and would certainly have represented a problem for those, like President von der Leyen, who want to take advantage of the weakness of Scholz and Macron to succeed where, for example Romano Prodi, had failed clamorously, that is. make the European Commission more independent from national governments.

But to do this it was necessary to get rid of that last inconvenient presence within the commission (the others had not been reconfirmed by the same national governments and Timmermans had only stepped down a year and a half ago), the Frenchman Thierry Breton.

The new president, with a shrewd move, played the card of offering Macron an even more burdensome delegation in order to get rid of someone who, for her, was an obstacle to her precise political plan. A strong French president would never have accepted what appears to be a sort of blackmail.

But the current Macron with the internal problems he faces, cannot afford to open other fronts with Brussels too. Ursula, demonstrating courage and also a certain authority, which perhaps many have never recognized in her, got what she wanted, without even too much effort.

But the second important thing that this fact tells us is that from all this hubbub, those who undoubtedly emerge strengthened are Meloni and her super commissioner Raffaele Fitto, who, beyond the delegations he will have, inevitably now becomes the real strongman of the commission.

In light of all this, it is undeniable that everything that happened in July, first at the European Council and then in Strasbourg, with the vote for the presidency of the Commission, takes on very different contours and conclusions from those that a certain press and the Italian left had feared at the time for our country. Far from being isolated, Giorgia Meloni, as demonstrated by yesterday’s meeting with British Prime Minister Starmer, is the true strong leader of this Europe.

And what is happening now with the formation of the new Commission does nothing but confirm it. It may seem very likely, at this point, that even the negative vote of FdI on 18 July had been somehow agreed with von der Leyen, precisely to facilitate her, and not put her in difficulty with possible snipers of the Greens and Socialists, in the event of a favorable vote by Meloni’s party.

Fantasy or truth, it doesn’t matter anymore, but there is no doubt that Giorgia Meloni is the one who emerged victorious from the contest for the commissionwho has always had an excellent relationship with the President of the Commission, even during the negotiations for the presidency. The left and the liberals, on the other hand, come out with broken bones, also because, and this is a fact, they were defeated at the polls.

Perhaps precisely to try to react to what appeared to be a clear marginalization (the new Commission will have 15 representatives from the Center-right and 4 each from the Socialists and Liberals, none from the Greens) they tried to raise their voices, vetoing Fitto and the intention to entrust him with an executive vice-presidency.

But the Populars, the real winners of the polls immediately rebuffed this incoherent attempt, staunchly defending the Italian candidate. And this fact further strengthens what will be the strong role of the Italian candidate within the Commission, who in a Commission without high-sounding names, will only be able to act as a strong vice of the president.

The French candidate, 38-year-old Stephane Sejourne, a former partner of former French Prime Minister Attal, certainly has no the understatement European which instead can boast Fitto. Yesterday’s events and the presence of the strong Italian candidate in the Commission certainly weaken the socialists and liberals (the Greens now seem to be on the margins) and strengthen the ECR, the group of which Fitto was not only the co-president for years (a role now passed to Nicola Procaccini) but also the one that contributed to the rapprochement with the European People’s Party.

Now this effort can reach its completion, without arriving at a real change of majority, it seems natural that, as already happened in the previous legislature, the two groups vote unanimously on some of the decisive issues of the next legislature, starting with the much-contested green deal, on which the Populars think exactly like the conservatives of the ECR.

And this could strengthen the partnership over time, inevitably shifting the political balance towards the Centre-right, thus also supporting the result of the ballot boxes on 9 June.