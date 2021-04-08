Tunisian state television suspended a sports commentator from work, and opened an investigation after he asked his colleague for beer while the microphone was still open in Al Mubasher, before the start of a match in the local football league.

The commentator’s voice was clearly heard, before the start of the match on Wednesday, asking his colleague for the lineup of players and then saying, “Give me a beer can.”

The National Television Corporation issued a statement of “apology” in which it indicated that “following the inappropriate words issued by the commentator in charge of attending the Confederation of Monastery and Club Africain before the meeting, the Tunisian National Television Corporation apologizes to the viewers.”

The administration suspended the suspension immediately until the end of the investigation to take the necessary disciplinary measures.

The commentator’s son wrote on the Facebook site that his father consumed a local non-alcoholic beer.