The demonstration did not take place. The peasants were intercepted on the road by the police. It was 1980, the height of the dictatorship and about twenty farmers were going to protest in the departmental capital of Caaguazú, a rural area of ​​red earth and subtropical jungle in Paraguay. They needed land to farm or they would soon starve. The response of the Alfredo Stroessner regime (1954-1989) to his attempted protest was a manhunt.

The peasants went into the forest listening to the shots of the agents. Seven of those who fled were children and adolescents. Among them, Apolonia, 12, who after being tortured by the police and shot in the leg, became the youngest political prisoner of the Paraguayan dictatorship. Ten peasant members of the Christian Agrarian Leagues were executed that same night, the other detainees were tortured and shot, including the children.

“The repressive apparatus of the regime moved instantly. Police, military, and armed Colorado militants combed the area,” the comic narrates. Open windowspresented a week before the presidential elections on April 30, where Paraguay also elects new senators, representatives and departmental representatives.

The peasants were led by Victoriano Centurión, from the Christian Agrarian Leagues, born with the support of the Paraguayan Catholic Church, with a social organization model of family farming and cooperatives, but they were persecuted and repressed by Stroessner and the conservative Colorado Party. The same formation that has governed Paraguay also throughout its democracy, except between 2008 and 2013.

In addition to the extrajudicial executions that occurred that night, to this day 10 people remain missing in the so-called Caaguazú Massacre. The comic brings together this and other examples of repression, such as the persecution of artists, activists, communists, opponents of other parties or of the Colorado Party itself, and almost anyone who wore a beard.

The comic also talks about resistance. “The history of the resistance of the working class with the strike of 1958. The resistance of the indigenous peoples, of the different peasant struggles. The armed struggle and the more citizen struggle and street dispute that corresponds more to the end of the dictatorship, since 1986,” explains Hugo Valiente, lawyer for the Human Rights Coordinator of Paraguay (Codehupy), an NGO that brings together dozens of organizations and that publishes the 36-page booklet.

On April 22, they released 5,000 copies for free distribution and at the presentation, at the La Chispa cultural center in Asunción, they gave away 1,000 of them. The ten stories are based on the facts related by the 2008 report of the Paraguayan Truth and Justice Commission that was in charge of reviewing the crimes of the Stroessner dictatorship.

The Codehupy and the Memetic Factory project is non-commercial and was carried out with funds from the European Union cooperation in Paraguay from the Swedish organization Diakonia, founded in 1966 by the Equmenian Church.

“I think these artistic resources are very good for transmitting knowledge, it’s extraordinary,” says Rogelio Goiburú, director of Reparation and Historical Memory of the Ministry of Justice of Paraguay, an office with almost no budget that tries to find the remains of this massacre. “And above all that it be through young people and networks, where so many things can be communicated. And in Paraguay books are very expensive, so the comic seems to me an excellent way of telling stories”,

“We found bullets and a series of Army objects, but not the bones. Testimonies linked to the repressors assure that they removed the bodies from there and took them further with the purpose of continuing to erase traces, knowing that they are compelling evidence for Justice,” says Goiburú, who, in addition to looking for his father, an opponent who disappeared in the dictatorship, it is also looking for all the 459 people denounced as forcibly disappeared by the military regime.

During the 35 years of Stroessner’s tenure, 19,862 people were arrested for their political convictions, at least 18,772 were tortured. Girls and pregnant women were raped in police stations, repeating the script of other dictatorships in the region. And hundreds of stolen babies and children born in prison. At least 20,814 Paraguayans became political exiles and went to Argentina, Brazil, the United States, or Spain. Some 128,000 people were direct and indirect victims in a country that then had a million and a half inhabitants, according to data from the Truth and Justice Commission.

“You have to remember that many of the military and torturers of the time are still alive and have flatly refused to collaborate,” says Goiburú.

Valiente, who coordinated the publication scripted by journalist Fernando Boccia and cartoonist Robert Báez, calls for “vindicating the comic as a language with a gigantic historical tradition in its link to human rights, like Maus or Persepolis or Joe Sacco.” “The comic,” he says, “serves by nature to narrate complex issues and reach non-specialized audiences. Get out of the ghetto of people who talk about human rights”.

Another of the consequences of the dictatorship are the so-called “ill-gotten” lands, some eight million hectares of public territory, the size of panama, which should have been for peasant families but were given to rich families, companies and partners of those responsible for the longest dictatorship in Latin America. And today they continue in the hands of their heirs.

