real Madrid and Liverpool they face a new European qualifying round. The seventh in its history with three finals of European Cupthe final that has been repeated the most in the history of the competition since 1956. In total, they have seen each other nine times: the first three were all colored grid, but since 2014, the Whites have bounced back and have won five games, drawing another at Anfield. Now, the last two finalists of the last edition of the Champions League the faces are seen again with a spirit of revenge on both sides. The whites, to defend crown one more tie. The networks, to remove the thorn of the two finals lost at the hands of the madridistas…