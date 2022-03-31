I am sorry to tell you that today’s premieres are not as boring as the Oscars, but they are close. So I will understand that you leave me and continue reading about Ukraine, about the PP congress, or about the TIA agency that they had set up in ‘Save me’.

If you still persist (in addition to worrying about your suicidal instinct) I will inform you that the first of this Friday’s premieres stars Jared Leto, who must have made a pact with the Devil, because he is my age and I look like his great-uncle from the town. But I recognize that he is the perfect actor to star

‘Morbius’with its appearance of being permanently on a lysergic trip, to the point that it is the only attraction of a failed film.

In this new adaptation of a comic, this time within the extended universe of Spiderman, we are told about the misadventures of a man who suffers from a blood disease, from which he manages to be cured, although that transforms him into a kind of vampire 5.0. The thing leaves much to be desired, not being up to other adaptations not only more brilliant but better done, which is the least that can be asked of these diversions without consequences, these affairs with commercial cinema.

The Malaga Film Festival ended a few days ago, and the best Spanish film competition has been the prelude to some of the new features that reach us today. The first of them is

‘scoundrels’, a film halfway between a joke and a modernized Spanish version. It is the portrait of three rogues who take advantage of the weaknesses of others and take advantage of the little intelligence with which God endowed them. They have plenty of street but they lack common sense (and desire to work).

Daniel Guzmán, the director, made a remarkable first job called ‘In exchange for nothing’ (2015), discovering actors who have later become famous like Miguel Herrán. Although in this adventure a powerful squire like Luis Tosar has been sought, he could have made a more brilliant return to performance after his one-hit wonder. The accurate story of some young people from the neighborhood of his debut film, is transformed here into the unfunny story of some half-hearted swindlers and without the intelligence of ‘Half-haired Rogues’ (2000) nor the knowing how to be of Tony Leblanc in ‘ The Cheaters’ (1959). The critics have been lukewarm, like the father who does not dare to scold the son of outstanding who brings home a scratch five.

Leonardo Sbaraglia, another actor for whom the years do not pass, and Eva Llorach, star in the intense Argentine drama (what a redundancy)

‘Love me’. A show of interpretive strength by Sbaraglia, winner of a Malaga award, who is superb as the father desperate to preserve the love of his daughter and her lovers, but without doing anything real to preserve neither one nor the other. He offers us close-ups that are not just the gestures of an actor but an X-ray of his soul.

The next one I am talking about also has its maximum strength in great performances:

‘mass’. The story is tough. Two married couples meet in a cold church room to talk about the death of their children, one at the hands of the other (a plan as fun as going to put gas in the car). That theme, how to process when your son becomes a high school murderer, we already saw in ‘Beautiful boy’ (2010), but here everything is more stark and hard, colder, and with fewer concessions. I think it’s due to a purely theatrical staging, similar to that of ‘A Wild God’ (2011).

The film equivalent of Will Smith’s smack is

‘Sonic: The Movie 2’, which premieres today (why?) This insult to the seventh art was absolutely expendable. Story of the new adventures of this console character. And as he ices such an attack on intelligence on top of that, does he act? Jim Carrey. Going to see her is as tempting and reckless as having tea in the Kremlin.

The highlight of the week is that ‘CODA’, recently awarded the Oscar for Best Picture, will soon be on that glorious list of films that, as the years go by, no one understands how it won that award. In that list you can not miss ‘Shakespeare in love’ (1998), ‘Crash’ (2005), ‘A beautiful mind’ (2001), ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ (1989) or ‘Kramer against Kramer’ (1979).

Although the world can no longer be protected by John McClane, may you have a movie week.