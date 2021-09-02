Madinat Zayed Hospital, in the Al Dhafra region, “one of the facilities of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, succeeded in treating a patient of Syrian nationality, who was suffering from bleeding in the blood vessels in the head, and she fell into a coma for 3 weeks.

In detail, the hospital explained that when the 36-year-old patient arrived at the hospital, she was admitted to the intensive care unit, where the intensive care and neuroscientists provided her with full medical care, and were able to stop the bleeding, and on the second day the physiotherapy team started daily sessions. To restore movement of the upper and lower extremities of the patient.

Radwa Muhammad Mahmoud Jabr, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation, said: “At the beginning of physical therapy, the patient was suffering from the absence of any movement of the upper and lower extremities, and after several sessions, the patient began, praise be to God, and then with the efforts of the treating team, to move the upper right extremity, and was able to Holding the therapist’s hand and performing the necessary exercises with its help.

She indicated that they continued to provide physiotherapy sessions to the patient daily for more than an hour, until the patient’s condition began to improve significantly, and the patient was discharged from the hospital after her health condition was fully stabilized, but she needed moderate assistance to do daily life matters.

She explained that the patient then completed physiotherapy in one of the outpatient services clinics affiliated with the “SEHA” company, until she completed 10 sessions of physiotherapy, and then the patient was able to walk and move normally, and do life things without the need for help from anyone else.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Madinat Zayed Hospital provides various services for all ages, including: physical therapy service, occupational therapy, assessment and treatment of speech and swallowing.

The department includes several other services, including laser pain treatment, dry needles, shock waves and rubber medical tapes, in addition to various therapeutic exercises and manual therapy, and the People of Determination section, which consists of a motor therapy service, and the provision of the necessary medical equipment that enables them to integrate into society better.



