Russian Armed Forces Destroy Column of Ukrainian Military with NATO Armored Vehicles in Kursk Region

Soldiers of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces completely destroyed a motorized column belonging to the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by RIA Novosti citing a Marine Corps unit officer with the call sign Wind.

The military man reported that the Ukrainian column was moving in NATO armored vehicles. According to him, more than 20 soldiers were killed.

“Two American HMMWV armored vehicles (Hummer), several Canadian Roshel Senator armored vehicles and a US-made Cougar heavy armored vehicle were destroyed. One Cougar, one Stryker armored personnel carrier and a pair of Roshel Senators were captured by the Marines as trophies,” he said.