New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose wanted to do an experiment on Wednesday and sell his spine on the internet: “Buy this column on blockchain [cadena de bloques]!”, Title. The auction has ended 24 hours later and has reached a price of 350 ethers, that to the change are 478,573 euros. Roose was the first to be surprised while following the auction on his Twitter account. A few minutes before closing, the amount was much less.

Christie’s sold a digital artwork a few days ago for $ 69 million. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for 2.9 million. How can something digital become unique? The gif, column, tweet, or meme is stamped with a unique digital signature that is preserved on a blockchain. That snippet of code can be bought and sold and it registers the property. Non-fungible means that it cannot be exchanged the same as a dollar, for example. All dollars are worth the same: you can exchange one for another and do not lose value. Instead, an NFT is more of a single, original copy.

Roose considered the exercise when he saw how others were playing with this new digital fad. In his article he quotes NBA dunks, music groups like Kings of Leon, illustrations of the Simpsons or Pepe the frog: “As I watched these treasures go hand in hand, I thought: why can celebrities, athletes and artists have fun? ? Why can’t a journalist join the NFT party? ” He did so. He announced that the benefits would go to a foundation that has its newspaper: the Fund for the Most Needy Cases.

As a journalist for the New York Times, and just like musicians give away tickets to a concert with their NFTs, Roose offered other benefits that he had to negotiate are his bosses and the newspaper’s lawyers: the buyer will have as a unique collector’s item the column in format PNG, but not the rights for its reproduction; In a following article, Roose will talk about the buyer and put his photo, although the newspaper reserves the right not to do so if it is a joke or something that does not fit its editorial standards, and finally it will have a congratulatory audio made by Michael Barbaro, the famous and very particular voice of The Daily newspaper podcast.

The New York Times was not the first outlet to test the new fashions: Quartz and the agency Associated Press they have also been launched with their own projects. Although anything can be sold as NFT, the impact and importance will be a value: it is not the same to sell just any tweet than the tweet that triggered a controversy. Or a news of impact. This is how Roose made his offer in the column: “The greatest benefit of all will, of course, be to own a piece of history. This is the first article in the nearly 170-year history of the New York Times to be distributed as NFT, and if this technology turns out to be as shocking as its fans anticipate, having it will be like owning the first NBC television broadcast or first address. AOL email address ”. Roose gives his ideas, although it remains to be seen if this technology will catch on at that level.