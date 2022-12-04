For Qatar the stars are encouraged. Those of PSG, at least. The phenomenal Messi against Australia was answered by a colossal Mbappé, messenger, scorer and whatever you want against Poland. First, an assist from Platini or Zidane for Giroud’s 1-0. Second, a thunderous hit that burst the ball and creaked the net of Szczesny, the Polish goalkeeper. Third another barbarity, a huge blow that burned the rival goal. Today is this footballer from the afterlife. Yesterday is Lewandowski, who with the clock at zero missed his second penalty of the tournament. Lloris, a Gallic goal, moved and the Pole joy of the World Cups with a final emboque.

Mbappé, for everything, the hanger of France, no matter how much he has some nonsense. Soccer is plenty. In the race and in neutral. Poland, much improved, held the type until Mbappé played the violin in the first goal and took out the bazooka in the second and third. He already has five goals – one more than in Russia 2018 – and two assists – one more than in his previous successful World Cup.

France is going to spurts. Those that favor Mbappé, who coordinates at a thousand per hour as most do not idle. Footballer with turbines in his boots, the champion hangs from him, submitted more than necessary by Poland at some stage. Nothing to do with the coarse and rickety Poland that was measured against Argentina. The selection that Lewandowski supervises had another ease, another will. It is probable that the Poles already accepted their World Cup. Apart from the captain, there are no consequences for Lato, Gadocha, Deyna, Lubanski, Boniek… With the current basket, there is nothing to reproach yourself with losing to France.

Kylian Mbappé scores his second goal against Poland, France’s third in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, this Sunday. ODD ANDERSEN (AFP)

With Mbappé’s rope and some initial splash from Dembélé, Didier Deschamps’ team began with the authoritative tone that was deduced from the poster. Tchouameni and Rabiot with the anchor. In his orbit, Griezmann, a case that deserves greater recognition. Footballer with panoramic, familiar with the goal and present for the mayor that is necessary. At the table of current footballers with tails, no one wears more soles than Griezmann. His cut comes as standard, it’s natural. And, in addition, France requires it to refresh the extremes. On the wings, Mbappé —a torture for Cash, whose chain constantly fell off—, and Dembélé to make the Polish latches jump. Giroud to his own, in the goal waiting room.

Tchouameni was the first to warm up that good goalkeeper with the last name who chokes, Szczesny. Everything seemed to be under Gallic control. A mirage in the next few minutes.

Lowered to the midfield round table, where France yearns for Pogba and Kanté, Deschamps’ team finds it difficult to hold the matches. And he needs air for Mbappé to catch track, so he doesn’t bother him taking a little step back to find the wick of his icon either. This time, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team almost made him pay.

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny lunges for the ball but fails to prevent French striker Mbappé’s shot back into the net for his team’s second goal. GLYN KIRK (AFP) Robert Lewandowski (right) laments a missed chance. Tom Weller (Europe Press) Wojciech Szczesny and the French defender Dayot Upamecano, on the ground, after a play. MANAN VATSYAYANA (AFP) French defender Theo Hernández (in the center) heads the ball. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) Mbappé (left) scores the second goal for France. Georgi Licovski (EFE) Wojciech Szczesny can’t prevent Kylian Mbappé’s goal.

Abedin Taherkenareh (EFE) Dayot Upamecano, left, and Wojciech Szczesny collide during their round of 16 match. Natacha Pisarenko (AP) French striker Olivier Giroud kicks the ball. ODD ANDERSEN (AFP) Mbappé celebrates one of his goals against Poland. GLYN KIRK (AFP) Przemyslaw Frankowski (left) and Aurelien Tchouameni after a play. Friedemann Vogel (EFE) Kylian Mbappé tries to get away from the Polish Matthew Cash. Ricardo Mazalan (AP) Aurelien Tchouameni, left, battles for the ball with Robert Lewandowski. Moses Castillo (AP) Robert Lewandowski tries to get away from the French Aurelien Tchouameni and Ousmane Dembelé. DYLAN MARTINEZ (REUTERS) Raphael Varane (right) tries to score past Polish goalkeeper Szczesny. FRANCK FIFE (AFP) Olivier Giroud scores the first goal against Poland. FABRIZIO BENSCH (REUTERS) French striker Giroud celebrates his goal. Ebrahim Noroozi (AP) Olivier Giroud does a bicycle kick during the first half of the match against Poland at the Al Thumama stadium. Ricardo Mazalan (AP) Kylian Mbappé, at one point in the game. Ali Haider (EFE) Olivier Giroud, on the ground, misses an opportunity.

Abedin Taherkenareh (EFE) Raphael Varane (on the right) before Robert Lewandowski (in the center) and Piotr Zielinski, in the first part of the match. ODD ANDERSEN (AFP) Olivier Giroud celebrates the first goal. HANNAH MCKAY (REUTERS) Jules Koundé of France takes control of the ball. Friedemann Vogel (EFE) Wojciech Szczensy (second from left), and players Jakub Kiwior (left) and Bartosz Bereszynski look at the ball after a play. Abedin Taherkenareh (EFE) Frenchman Kylian Mbappé watches the ball. Moses Castillo (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino (center) upon arrival for the match between France and Poland at the Al Thumama stadium. Friedemann Vogel (EFE) Raphael Varane (above right) battles for the ball with Jakub Kiwior. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) The French Kylian Mbappé, in the foreground, and the Polish Matty Cash fight for the ball. HANNAH MCKAY (REUTERS)

Released, without complexes, Poland warned that it had its cards. Zielinski acted as a beacon and Bereszynski and Frankowski began to chat. And to nag Koundé, not always escorted by Dembélé. That distinguished jackal that is Lewandowski missed a left-footed shot by a few inches. Give it a go, it’s time to play, the best Poland in the tournament had France upset. Even more disturbed when, after several minutes without Mbappé’s footsteps, Bereszynski boldly and successfully challenged the French defense. His service to the penalty spot was embedded by Zielinski against Lloris. It was goal or goal, but no. The second time, it was Zielinski’s goal or goal, but the ball bounced off Theo. At the third it was goal or goal for Szymanski, but he interfered under the crossbar Varane.

Alarms in France. Poland had nothing to lose. Then came the moment Mbappé. For once he did not park on the left wing and called Cash for a sprint duel. This time he was oriented towards the center line of the attack. Another Mbappé, the one who, in addition to playing with skates instead of boots, has an observatory. The filtered pass to Giroud was a delight, clever and concise. The striker made it terminal with a cross shot to the left of Szczesny. There was a repertoire of the French phenomenon of PSG. For example, a remote shot that entered the Polish goal like a cluster bomb. An echo hit. The jewel of France finished the match as a striker. There are total footballers, few, but there are. One is Mbappé. With him as the flag, the end of the World Cup for Poland. And I step in front of France, which with a soloist like this has no limits. Even when Benzema, Kanté, Pogba and Lucas Hernández suffer in the infirmary.

In Al Thumama, the Mbappé festival was tremendous.

