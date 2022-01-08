How many last chances can the political center get? When the third Rutte cabinet entered the platform more than four years ago, ChristenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers claimed that the cabinet he supported would be “the last chance for the political center”. Last autumn, when VVD, D66, CDA and the ChristenUnie started negotiations for a new cabinet, Segers spoke of the ‘last chance for the political center’.

Next week, that very last chance will finally be on the platform, about ten months after the Netherlands went to the polls. The party leaders and ministers who will bear the fourth Rutte cabinet will all want to radiate that they will do things completely differently from now on.

Technocratic heavyweights were recruited from outside The Hague, such as Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) and Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, also D66). “New impetus”, Rutte claimed: things must change not only personally, but also politically. The political culture must be more open and dualistic, with more debate in the political centre. The government must act more humanely. Major issues such as the nitrogen crisis, the pandemic and the housing shortage must be tackled.

This ‘last chance’ is an attempt to restore citizens’ confidence and thereby bring peace to the fragmented, polarized political system. To quote the late Hans van Mierlo: as if a revolution has to be made before it breaks out.

Because it is bubbling beneath the surface. Citizens’ distrust of government and politics has increased sharply since the corona crisis. Violent protests against the corona policy and threats at the front doors of ministers undermine the democratic legal order. Just like MPs who call for “tribunals” to try those responsible for corona policy. In the meantime, the parties are already looking ahead to the period after Rutte and hope to position themselves in the coming cabinet term in such a way that they can supply a prime minister candidate.

Tipping moment

Such a turning point, in which electoral dissatisfaction coincides with a generational change, can suddenly erupt. This is how it went in 2002: under the skin of bourgeois mistrust led to the Fortuynist revolt (in one fell swoop 26 seats for the list of the murdered Pim Fortuyn) and the wiping out of the Purple ancien regime (PvdA, VVD and D66 lost 43 seats).

Rutte III’s coalition won seats in 2021, but uncertainty beckons. And so they try it together anyway, with different names, new posts and big plans. Let the story of Rutte IV be about those ambitions, the four party leaders will hope, not about what went wrong in recent years during the Rutte trilogy.

But the big ambitions remain vague for the time being, or they already clash with political and economic circumstances. The plans in the field of climate, nitrogen and housing do not rely on mandatory measures, but on money. And because the money is borrowed through separate funds, outside the normal budget, the government does not have to announce major cutbacks to pay for these billions of expenditure: an approach without sacrifices.

What if it turns out that the billions of euros that go to farmers are not enough to solve the nitrogen problem gently? If the new climate target is not achieved? Or if interest rates rise, and the government can no longer borrow so cheaply to fill the billions of funds?

Rotten political culture

The government must function better, but how? The coalition agreement promises to make implementing organizations work better, but in the long term there will be no additional money for them. Added to this is the tight labor market: are people there to get more hands on the bed, more police officers on the street, more teachers in front of the class?

The shadows of the past, on the other hand, are inescapable. The face of the cabinet is the man who in recent years has often been portrayed as the embodiment of rotten political culture. In the Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote journalist Thomas Kirchner recently that this culture has been severely damaged by all the “Vertuschungen, Lügen und nicht gezuiden Konsequenzen”: citizens pay the price – he holds Rutte responsible for it. The old Rutte cannot simply be ignored, nor is his policy.

The parliamentary inquiry into gas extraction in Groningen, of which the earthquake damage has become very clear in recent terms of government, will start this spring. A more extensive survey into the Allowances affair, largely the work of Rutte’s cabinets, is being prepared. It is also expected that this cabinet term will start a survey into how to tackle the corona crisis. External investigations are already anticipating this: next month the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) will present its first report on the fight against corona.

Anyone who calls for a revolution in the Netherlands will receive a reformation, wrote NRC in 2002 after Balkenende I took office. By swaying with the zeitgeist and discontent, the political center in the Netherlands has always prevented an implosion of the system. Electoral uprisings such as the one in 2002 with the LPF may change the political playing field, but not the government power: for decades this has been divided between PvdA, CDA, VVD and D66. Since 1970, only four other parties have managed to get through to the cabinet. The forces of continuity always win in the Netherlands in the end.

That makes Rutte IV’s mission almost classically Dutch: as if everything has to be different, so that everything can remain the same. A colossal, fragile mission: if the trust of citizens is regained, the system can prevail. But what if it doesn’t work?

It will be, said Rutte at the presentation of the coalition agreement last month, “extremely hard work. People will wonder: what does that guy show in practice. bring it on!”

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 8 January 2022