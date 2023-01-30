In August 2021, retired Colonel Santiago Herrera Fajardo expressed in writing before the transitional justice of Colombia the decision to recognize his responsibility in extrajudicial executions. At the same time he taught human rights classes to the military.

Herrera, who had been commander of the 15th Mobile Brigade, one of the military units that murdered civilians the most to falsely present them as combat casualties, obtained a juicy consulting contract in July of that same year for $220,840,200. This is clear from a leak obtained by Guacamaya Leaks, to which EL PÁIS had access thanks to the French organization Forbidden Stories, which shows how despite the seriousness of the so-called false positives, how these crimes have been known in the country, the military continued with benefits like that.

The contract signed by the General Command of the Armed Forces had the purpose of “providing its services through a consultancy” to strengthen the planning processes of the Joint Military Training, the impact of international cooperation on military education, as well as carry out analysis of the Doctrine, the alignment of higher education with the policies of the Ministry of National Education and “the mainstreaming of training in Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law in the Military Forces”.

Santiago Herrera when appearing before the relatives of the victims of forced disappearance, in April 2022. Photo: Isabel Valdes Arias (JEP) | Video: SPECIAL JURISDICTION FOR PEACE

This is a six-month consultancy, between July 27 and December 30, 2021, in which Herrera and four other people appear as contractors. In another of the documents known to EL PAÍS, the five agreed not to provide any information or details to any third party, and to consider as classified documents everything related to the military forces that they find in the course of the contract. The other contractors are Elsa Bonilla Piratova, an academic at Santo Tomás University; Diego Omar Gordillo Rojas; Jaime Alberto Duque Casas; and Raúl Alejandro Flórez Mateus.

The training, according to the documents, reached up to 300 students and included courses on military operations and sexual violence against ethnic communities, among others.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

In parallel, the colonel continued his process in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) where he was investigated as a co-perpetrator of war crimes of homicide of a protected person in at least 13 cases.

Herrera had not been convicted, so he did not have any inability to contract with the State, as can be seen in the background certificate issued by the Attorney General’s Office. An alliance of various media, of which EL PAÍS is a part, sent Colonel Herrera a series of questions about the contract, but at press time he had not responded.

A few months after signing the contract, the colonel became one of the highest officers to admit his involvement in the so-called false positives. He is one of those who mentioned the ex-commander of the Army, Mario Montoya, as part of a criminal apparatus that left at least 6,402 dead throughout the national territory.

“We use the weapons of the Republic to kill innocents,” Herrera said in 2022 at a public hearing before the relatives of the victims. He instigated murders. In the case of Norte de Santander, where he commanded a unit, there were two types of these crimes. In the first, they murdered peasants from the Catatumbo region; In the second, they recruited young people from other areas of the country, such as Soacha, tricked them into the area and murdered them.

Who is it?

Santiago Herrera grew up in the Army. He comes from a family of officers and at the age of 14 he entered the Military Cadet School, hoping to be a commander of that institution. He became a colonel and became adjutant general to the Army commander in 2008. But his story was already fraught with blood.

In 2008, a group of women from Soacha, near Bogotá, began to report the disappearance of their children and brothers. They were all low-income youth who were co-opted by the military with false job offers. There they murdered them, dressed them in guerrilla uniforms and put weapons on them to make them look like criminals. Herrera was the commander of the 15th Mobile Brigade, which committed these crimes. He would later admit that he pressured his subordinates to get results and deaths of alleged guerrillas at any cost. That, he believed, was his way of ascending the military career: climbing over the lives of innocents.

Those results and his silence led him to become the Chief of Staff of the Fifth Division. However, in 2008, the tenacity of the Soacha mothers led to the discovery of these deaths. It was the first warning for Colombia of this pattern of deaths that spread throughout the country. Herrera was investigated by ordinary justice and although he had not been convicted, he was deprived of his liberty for 6 years and 10 months in a military detention center.

With the peace agreement and the creation of the JEP, Herrera accepted this justice, seeking legal benefits in exchange for telling the truth. He also became the leader of an NGO that brings together more than two thousand retired members of the Military Forces who have submitted to the JEP. In total there are 3,734 soldiers under this transitional justice system.

The colonel was linked to the series of murders being investigated in Case 003, called “Murders and forced disappearances presented as combat casualties by State agents.” Specifically, he was linked to 12 criminal proceedings in which 13 victims of extrajudicial executions that occurred in 2007 in Norte de Santander.

For justice, Herrera exerted constant pressure on his subordinates to present casualties and made changes in the command line of the Brigade to cover up the crimes. “Murders, the relationship of which the appearing party knew in advance; covering up homicides that he found out about after his perpetration; signing operations orders in an irregular manner and even omitting the controls that were to be implemented to prevent these crimes,” reads the JEP’s conclusions document in the case.

Although he submitted to the JEP in 2017, it was only until August 2021 that he expressed his willingness to acknowledge responsibility in writing; and in April 2022 he faced the victims in a public hearing where his words went down in history. “I am ashamed of the crimes committed by my brigade. Men who wore the military uniform with the mission of protecting the life and honor of our fellow citizens ended up using the weapons of the republic to violate their lives (…) I contributed in an aberrant way to the criminal structure in order to improve the statistics of casualties and compete with other Army brigades within the famous ranking set by the Army commander,” he said.

The colonel during his speech at the recognition of responsibilities hearing, in April 2022. Isabel Valdes Arias (JEP)

To reach those words there was a long stretch. Before that public hearing, the victims and their representatives had criticized the acknowledgment of responsibility that Herrera made in private versions. They pointed out that he only spoke of omission while other soldiers from his Brigade had said that he also had “responsibility for action”, as stated in the document of resolution of conclusions, published by the JEP.

Later in the recognition hearing in Ocaña, Herrera admitted that he used 10 mechanisms to pressure those crimes to be committed. He said that given the lack of operational results, he put pressure on his subordinates in general with daily radio programs, individually on battalion commanders, and that he generated competition among them. He also pressured some of them with threats to write negative annotations on his resumes. He acknowledges that he motivated them with offers of permits and trips to those who reported “casualties”, or that he rewarded those who presented the most results with trips abroad or pilot courses.

The JEP, in its conclusions document, has highlighted that Herrera gave information about the chain of command and how pressure was exerted at various levels. He referred to the then Army commander, General Mario Montoya. “I need ‘deaths in combat’ (…) ‘captures are useless to me’, that’s something he always said, and later he started talking about liters of blood,” Herrera told the JEP. He also assured that there was a “top 10 body count” motivated by Montoya in which the military units with the highest number of combat casualties were highlighted.

The colonel recognized himself as the instigator of these crimes. “With all the shame and shrinking that a soldier can feel, but with the greatest respect for the pain of the victims, I recognize that while I was in that position, a de facto criminal structure operated within the mobile brigade,” he said in April.

In voluntary versions, he gave more details about how they chose the victims and the destination of intelligence money.

“(…) My subordinates, from the counter-guerrilla battalion commanders to the squad commanders, selected the victims and with weapons that they obtained themselves or delivered in some cases by the CIOCA, they planted them on the corpses of the victims that they killed. . Those homicides of defenseless innocent civilians were false casualties in combat and had systematicity as another of their characteristics, thus constituting a macro-criminal pattern attributable to the structure and criminal organization within the mobile brigade (…) I did not put myself I agreed to create this organization, but from my command and the exercise of it, I tacitly implemented it,” he said.

Despite the information that he provided, both the victims and the courts stressed that Herrera, even after his public statement, spoke as if his role was merely one of omission and not of direct participation. In a later version, the magistrate handling the case asked him directly if he, as commander of the 15th Mobile Brigade, gave orders for the perpetration of criminal conduct, “to which she answered in the affirmative.” In addition, he admitted to having falsified “a reserved expense account that facilitated the cover-up of previous military operations in which false combat casualties had been presented.”

The JEP finally recognized that Herrera contributed to the truth and announced the possible ways in which he should repair the victims. Among them is the creation of lectures to strengthen the non-repetition of the events, a proposal presented by Herrera and four other colonels. The five defendants proposed to do them in the Army, something like a continuation of the classes that the colonel already gave.

However, the organizations of victims criticized the project because they considered that “there is a risk that what is shared through the teaching scenarios is incomplete and biased” and they proposed adjustments.

Now the military would have to give lectures in the company of the victims, they will not be able to focus on talking about generalities of the conflict, but rather they will have to use them to admit that they committed serious crimes and in no case can they be called professors, as Herrera once was. paid by the Army, but will have to identify themselves as state agents responsible for human rights violations.

* With input from Sandra Cuffe

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.