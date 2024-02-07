You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Several operations were paralyzed until it was stopped.
The event occurred a week ago and surprised many in Florida. A Colombian woman entered the Miami airport and caused chaos for bypassing security filters before being detained. The Latina ran through the screening area and forced flights and passenger movement to come to a standstill in two terminals.
Given the risk posed by any unauthorized object inside a plane, security controls at airports in the United States are very strict. Before boarding any flight, all kinds of checks are carried out. For this reason, anyone who resists or wants to avoid any of them generates a lot of suspicion and puts all the staff there on alert. That was what happened to Esperanza Ortiz-Carvajal, a sixty-year-old Colombian woman..
Chaos at Miami airport due to a woman who skipped security checks
According to the story he reconstructed NBC Miamiaround 3:45 PM Ortiz-Carvajal left the secure area of Terminal H and then re-entered through the exit two minutes later.. To do it, ran and thus avoided the security filters of the Transportation Security Administration (TSAfor its acronym in English) and the agents who could arrest her.
Although in other circumstances it could be a minor issue, being an airport the risks are elevated and that is why the concern and protocols were strict. Given the threat that he could board a flight or cause some type of damage, All operations at terminals H and J had to be suspended until she was found..
After several minutes, The Colombian woman was found aboard an Avianca airline plane and her arrest was made.. After the appearance in court, where the detainee attended with a public defender, bail of US$1,000 was established for Ortiz-Carvajal's release. According to the Miami-Dade County Code of Ordinances, the maximum penalty for anyone who commits this offense is a fine of no more than US$500 or up to two months in prison.
