Partying in Spain is not like other places. The nights are long, full of music, dancing and an energy that seems to never end. The march lasts until dawn, something that surprises many foreigners and leaves an impression that is difficult to forget.

The user of TikTok @sofia_botero_a Colombian who lives in Madrid and has recently shared her surprise and admiration for Madrid nightlife on her networks. In one of her latest videos, the young woman tells how she discovered that in Spain the nights last until dawn. “The first time they told me that the party ended at six in the morning, I thought, wow, incredible, the best!”, he confesses.

One of the aspects that has impacted him the most is the resistance of the Spanish to maintain that pace every weekend. Accustomed to waking up early in Colombia, adapting to the night schedule has been difficult.

Another point that catches your attention is the clothes that women wear in winter to go out partying. She is surprised by how little shelter some girls face in the low temperatures. «How do the girls do in this cold? They go out in dresses and I can’t even go out on the street super warm because I freeze,” she says, laughing.









Sofía assures that she does not view these practices with rejection, but with admiration. “I love Madrid and I am aware that when you arrive to another place you have to adapt to the culture of that place,” he says.

Reactions in the comments

@sofia_botero_’s video has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has accumulated a little more 1,000 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, dozens of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«At 6 am and you take the opportunity to have breakfast with your friends is normal, and the cold thing is subjective, if you wear the appropriate clothes you will not be cold», «you can already be at -20º outside, the club is a pressure cooker, You don’t care if you’re not warm, and obviously every weekend until 6:00 is not healthy, but once in a while it’s not bad”, “you leave one bar and enter another… the cold is not even noticeable” or “At that time the normal clubs end and the after parties begin to continue the party,” are some of the most notable comments.