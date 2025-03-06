Those citizens who move to Spain They can live a lot of cultural shocks. These differences occur in all kinds of situations and places, although the truth is that in recent months social networks have been filled with people telling their Experience with Public Health of our country.

This is the case of Lau Vargasa Colombian who currently resides in Madrid. The young woman, very surprised, has reported her experience in the doctor through a video of Tiktok.

A Colombian, without words for what has happened to him in Spanish public health

Lau Vargas indicates that a surgical intervention had to be carried out at its health center in Spain. «My doctor told me that I had to do it to me and that They were going to call me in the next few days. And it is real that they notify you in the next few days in this country. He is impressive, ”he says.

The woman explains that the analytics was done and that she saw the anesthetist. The following week they told him that there was a hole for the operation. However, the Colombian clarifies that she at that time had two jobs at the same time and that she did not have time because she left home at 08.00 and arrived at 23.00 hours, so that had to postpone the appointment.









«They told me that I had a 90 -day period and the maximum that could be postponed was three months. In that case, they explained to me that they would be scheduled again with the specialist, ”he says. Given this situation, Vargas states that He was “giving long” during the 90 days Because, in addition, “I had a trip.”

Finally, the new appointment with the specialist was on February 6 and then they had the analysis again. «In that same week they called me to tell me that the operation was already date. Everything is fast. In my experience, Public health works here wonderfully»He concludes.