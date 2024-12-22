On these dates, the charities like Caritas play a crucial role in supporting the people in need. Their work, especially notable during Christmas, not only provides food, but also hope to those facing great economic difficulties. Among these people is Ana María, a Colombian who lives in Toledo, who has shared through her TikTok account, ‘unaanamaria’, her experience receiving weekly help from this institution.

In the video, Ana María performs a ‘unboxing‘ from the bags he collects at Cáritas. «Unboxing of Cáritas. Today we are going to uncover what they have given me at Cáritas. Every Tuesday I go to the market; Well, not all, when I really need it,” he begins with a grateful tone.

After the introduction, the content creator shows a variety of essential foods: «Today they gave me three packages of Maria cookies, they gave us beans, which I am learning to prepare, it is really delicious, fried tomato, tuna, as an extra, because this does not fit in the basket they give us» .

Among the products there are also basics such as wheat flour, lentils, sugar, oil and peach jam. Although, according to Ana María, the extraslike jam, depend on the availability: «Sometimes they give us cookies for the children, sweets, sweets…».









On the other hand, Ana María reveals that the content varies with each visit depending on the number of people who come that day: «Milk, four liters of milk, the truth is it all depends on the availability they have in the warehouse and the number of people who come that day. So today there were quite a few people and they only gave me four boxes, normally they give me 6 or 5 boxes, but it’s still not bad.

He also mentions products such as noodles, rice, ColaCao, chickpeas and diapers, although he confesses a personal preference regarding rice: “I only order one because we don’t really like that rice.”

Deep thanks to Cáritas

Despite the limitations and the fact that some products do not always match her tastes or needs, Ana María shows a deep gratitude towards Cáritas: «The truth is that no one has the obligation to give you anything, so everything they give us there is, the truth is, very highly valued. “We very much appreciate that help.”

Also encourages those who need support to approach this institutionn: “And if you need market aid right now, go to a Cáritas, sign up, and you will be able to receive that.”

Ana María explains that each Cáritas has different rules: «In each Cáritas the rules are different. The one where I am every Tuesday I can go to the market but I have about a limit of three months to order things. By way of comparison, she mentions a friend who goes to a Cáritas with a different system: «She goes to a Cáritas where it is simply like a supermarket and you take, you take but it also has a limit, but you can take vegetables. Here, where I am, they don’t give us vegetables and in reality, what they give us helps us a lot.

However, he regrets that, with the arrival of December, service will be temporarily interrupted: “Next Tuesday I could go and order but I think that, right now for the season in December, they are closed for a while.”

Finally, the content creator reveals that the help of Cáritas not limited to food: «Tomorrow I am going to share with you, I am going to choose my ‘outfit’ for Cáritas because tomorrow is my birthday and there is no money. “They are going to see that the clothes they give are very good.”