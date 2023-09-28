A Colombian was chosen as the best rookie of the month in the NFL

The cornerback of Colombian origin of the New England Patriots, Christian González, He was named this Thursday as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

The 21-year-old defender was born in Carrollton, Texas But since he was selected in the first round of this year’s Draft by the ‘Pats’, he proudly boasted of his Colombian roots.

(Shakira and ‘The Boss’: Piqué is not the only one, this is another ‘victim’ of his hints)(Bombshell! They reveal ‘secret’: heavyweight would run with Egan Bernal in Ineos)

category

Christian is the son of the Colombian Hector Gonzalezwho played basketball for the Pirates of Bogotá in the South American country.

He has three sisters Melissa, Samantha and Lily, who are dedicated to athletics and have represented Colombia in several international competitions. González was also chosen by the NFL to be one of the representatives of Latin America in the league’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15.

The Patriots cornerback earned recognition as Defensive Rookie of the Month thanks to his performances in the first three games of the season in which he had 16 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defended. In Week 1 against Philadelphia he sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts, the first sack of his career.

In week 2 he recorded his first interception against the Dolphins from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, on a pass that he stole from the star Tyreek Hill. The rest of the nominations for the highlight of the month include Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. as Offensive Player of the American Conference (AFC) for his spectacular start that has his team with a 3-0 record.

How much has CB Christian Gonzalez’s confidence grown through the first 3 games? “It’s football, I’ve just got to keep my head down and keep working.” JuJu Smith-Schuster also weighs in on the defensive rookie of the month: pic.twitter.com/0sFJsmIRUz — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) September 28, 2023

(Shakira and ‘The Boss’: Piqué is not the only one, this is another ‘victim’ of his hints)