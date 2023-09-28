A Colombian was chosen as the best rookie of the month in the NFL

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Christian González.
Christian González.
He has 16 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defended.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The cornerback of Colombian origin of the New England Patriots, Christian González, He was named this Thursday as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.
The 21-year-old defender was born in Carrollton, Texas But since he was selected in the first round of this year’s Draft by the ‘Pats’, he proudly boasted of his Colombian roots.
(Shakira and ‘The Boss’: Piqué is not the only one, this is another ‘victim’ of his hints)(Bombshell! They reveal ‘secret’: heavyweight would run with Egan Bernal in Ineos)
category
Christian is the son of the Colombian Hector Gonzalezwho played basketball for the Pirates of Bogotá in the South American country.
He has three sisters Melissa, Samantha and Lily, who are dedicated to athletics and have represented Colombia in several international competitions. González was also chosen by the NFL to be one of the representatives of Latin America in the league’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15.
The Patriots cornerback earned recognition as Defensive Rookie of the Month thanks to his performances in the first three games of the season in which he had 16 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defended. In Week 1 against Philadelphia he sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts, the first sack of his career.
In week 2 he recorded his first interception against the Dolphins from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, on a pass that he stole from the star Tyreek Hill. The rest of the nominations for the highlight of the month include Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. as Offensive Player of the American Conference (AFC) for his spectacular start that has his team with a 3-0 record.
How much has CB Christian Gonzalez’s confidence grown through the first 3 games?
“It’s football, I’ve just got to keep my head down and keep working.”
JuJu Smith-Schuster also weighs in on the defensive rookie of the month: pic.twitter.com/0sFJsmIRUz
— Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) September 28, 2023
(Shakira and ‘The Boss’: Piqué is not the only one, this is another ‘victim’ of his hints)
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #chosen #rookie #month #NFL