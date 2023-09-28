Thursday, September 28, 2023
A Colombian was chosen as the best rookie of the month in the NFL

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in Sports
A Colombian was chosen as the best rookie of the month in the NFL

Gonzalez

Christian González.

Christian González.

He has 16 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defended.

The cornerback of Colombian origin of the New England Patriots, Christian González, He was named this Thursday as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

The 21-year-old defender was born in Carrollton, Texas But since he was selected in the first round of this year’s Draft by the ‘Pats’, he proudly boasted of his Colombian roots.
category

Christian is the son of the Colombian Hector Gonzalezwho played basketball for the Pirates of Bogotá in the South American country.

He has three sisters Melissa, Samantha and Lily, who are dedicated to athletics and have represented Colombia in several international competitions. González was also chosen by the NFL to be one of the representatives of Latin America in the league’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15.

The Patriots cornerback earned recognition as Defensive Rookie of the Month thanks to his performances in the first three games of the season in which he had 16 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defended. In Week 1 against Philadelphia he sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts, the first sack of his career.

In week 2 he recorded his first interception against the Dolphins from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, on a pass that he stole from the star Tyreek Hill. The rest of the nominations for the highlight of the month include Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. as Offensive Player of the American Conference (AFC) for his spectacular start that has his team with a 3-0 record.

