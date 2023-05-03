The journeys of migrants are often difficult journeys, full of challenges, exhaustion and fear. That is why gestures of kindness and humanity towards people who leave their homes in search of other opportunities are so appreciated.

This is the case of what happened to Luis Ángel Hernández, a 21-year-old Colombian who has shared his journey as a migrant on his TikTok account.

Hernández published a video in which it can be seen how he, in the company of a large group of Latin American walkers, received water and food thrown at them by people who approached the train track to help them on their journey from Mexico to the United States.

The 30-second video shows the men, riding a coal train, stretching to reach the bottles of water offered by several women who come out to the railway to give them a hand.

“Thanks to these people, for what they do for migrants. May God always bless them,” he wrote in the description of the video that has gone viral.

With more than one million views and 63,000 comments, platform users have highlighted the solidarity of Mexicans living in the border area.

“I am Chilean, and I have never seen people as educated and as noble as the Mexicans”; “He is my beautiful Nazarene, Durángo, it is a pleasure to be able to help our migrant brothers, God bless you,” the comments read.

Hernández, barely 21 years old, has shared a series of videos like this one, in which the difficulties of the trip to enter the United States irregularly are appreciated.

And it is that despite the support that migrants receive at some points along the way, this is a dangerous journey.

The Darien jungle It is one of the most dangerous border crossings for irregular migration, where in addition to the harshness of the journey having to cross swollen rivers, there are attacks by armed men, who rob and rape, in addition to the lack of drinking water as it is contaminated by droppings and corpses.

Only this year they are expected to cross the jungle about 400,000 migrantsalmost double the more than 248,000 who did so in 2022.

On arrival in the United States, almost 750 migrants have lost their lives on the southern border so far this fiscal year, a record that exceeds last year’s total by more than 200 people, according to figures from the Department of Homeland Security revealed by CNN.

