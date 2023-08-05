The desert of the southwest of the United States, among which is that of Arizona, has registered in recent weeks a prolonged heat wave that increased in July, even by typical standards for this month, with record temperatures crossing the 43 Celsius mark.

Due to this intense and suffocating heat, many victims are reported daily in that arid area. This Friday, The authorities reported the death of a Colombian migrant, whose death occurred on July 12but that only until this Friday was made official.

The Colombian citizen was rescued in the Arizona desert, according to information from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

The woman was found after Border Patrol agents responded to an unspeakable 911 call on July 11.

Agents of the Tucson Border Patrol found the migrant in the area, remote and difficult to access, who was alive, but fainted and with symptoms of severe heat stroke and was treated at the scene. Members of the Three Points Fire Department assisted in the rescue of the woman who had to be carried on foot a long way to the ambulance.

Border fence between the United States and Mexico in San Luis, Arizona.

The woman was transported to the Medical Center of the Banner University in Tucson, Arizona, where he died on the morning of July 12 due to cardiac arrest, according to the medical report. His identity was not provided until there is a report from the authorities on the details of the death.

According to the Customs and Border Protection Office, agents in the Tucson Sector responded to some 151 emergency calls between July 1 and 20, in an operation in which they rescued 1,100 migrants.

The death of the migrant is investigated by the authorities, after being notified to the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.

Deaths from extreme heat so far this year in Maricopa County, the most populous in the arizona staterose to 39, and 312 more deaths are under investigation, the local Public Health Office reported this week.

Arizona and Texas endure hot spells

Dangerous heat warnings have been issued in areas of Arizona and Texas for most of the month in July, in a wave dating back to June.

Temperatures have not dropped below 32 degrees in the area of Phoenix, a trend that could be deadly for those without air conditioning if they can’t cool off and recover overnight.

In Texas, El Paso broke its own record for a streak of high temperatures in July after experiencing 28 consecutive days for above 37 degrees, the weather service tweeted.

Elsewhere, much of the eastern half of Texas recently experienced heat indices between 43 and 46 degrees.

The dangers of brutal heat

As the climate crisis drives temperatures ever higher, scientists have warned that there is a growing probability that 2023 will be the hottest year on record on Earth.

Migrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally into the US, in Yuma, Arizona.

Heat kills more Americans than any other form of severe weather, including floods, hurricanes or extreme cold, according to data from the National Weather Service.

To stay safe in sweltering temperatures, experts recommend hydrating regularly, finding a cool or air-conditioned place to stay, and avoiding outdoor activities, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

People should also watch for signs of heat exhaustion or other illnesses, including dizziness, nausea, headache, or confusion.

He Arizona desert is known for the danger it poses to migrants who daily attempt to enter the United States. In 2019, for example, US authorities found 153 lifeless bodies in the area.

