A Colombian, in the ideal eleven of the first two dates of the tie

The Colombian National Team had a positive balance in the first two rounds of the tie, with a victory against Venezuela and a draw against Chile, in Santiago.

In these two games, a soccer player from the National Team stood out to the point of being included in the team’s ideal eleven. Combebol of matchdays 1 and 2 of the tie, in an election by the OPTA statistics agency team.

This is goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who assumed ownership due to the absence of David Ospina.

Vargas not only kept a clean sheet in both matches, but in the game in Santiago he was the star of the match with at least 3 spectacular saves.

Vargas is the only Colombian included in the ideal team. He is accompanied by Venezuelan Alexander González, center backs Cristian Romero (Argentina) and Félix Torres (Ecuador), and Nicolás Tagliafico as left back (Argentina).

The midfielders are the Paraguayan Mathias Villasanti, the Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz, the Brazilian Rodrygo and the Argentine Ángel Di María.

The chosen attackers were Messiwho did not play the second game against Bolivia, and Neymar.



The ideal eleven

