Five members of a Colombian family were wanted in Mexico. They had been reported missing in the Calera municipality of the state of Zacatecas. Authorities found them in a hotel.

The family is made up of a 6-year-old girl, three boys ages 3, 6 and 11; and two adults, a 36-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. The Zacatecas Prosecutor’s Office issued the search files for each on November 2. They had disappeared on October 27.

This is how they found a Colombian family in Mexico

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Colombians were located on November 3.

“The Colombian consulates in Mexico continue to be attentive to providing the assistance required by their compatriots, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” the Ministry assured.

They are Yulieth Andrea Alfonso Alfonso, 36 years old; Jorge Alejandro García Villamil, 44 years old; Daniel José Martínez Alonso, 11 years old; Mia García Alfonso, 6 years old; and David Alejando García Alonso, three years old.

The Colombians were on a bus on a road in Mexico. See also The Day American Democracy Stumbled Photo: iStock/Google Street

Although local media claimed that men had entered their house to kidnap them, Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza, general secretary of the Zacatecas government, clarified that in reality the Colombians were traveling on a public service bus at the time of their disappearance.

Specific, They moved between Mexico City and Ciudad Juárez, near the border with the United States..

“They have been located in the city of Durango, where they are protected by state authorities. We can confirm that the family was not kidnapped at a home in the municipality of Calera, Zacatecas,” said Secretary Reyes Mugüerza.

“The five people were located while they were staying in a hotel in the capital of that state; Durango authorities were able to verify that both adults and minors were in perfect health,” said the Zacatecas Prosecutor’s Office. .

It has not been specified who would have kidnapped them and whether relatives paid for their release. Authorities will carry out the pertinent investigations to establish what happened, since similar cases have occurred on the road where they were traveling.

“On this route, previously, there have been incidents of people who want to get from the south (of Mexico) to the United States,” said Secretary Reyes Mugüerza.

The Colombian family decided to continue with their trip. According to what they told the Prosecutor’s Office, they will go to the city of Chihuahua, near the border with the United States.

