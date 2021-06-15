One of those stories difficult to understand from any point of view has just been generated in the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, when we have only been in competition for two days, with a Colombian family that landed in the Brazilian country.
Is that the protagonist, Julia Calderón, traveled with his two children thinking that the continental competition matches were with public, taking into account what had happened in the duel between Colombia-Argentina for the South American Qualifiers.
“Initially we had scheduled to go to the Copa América in Colombia and Argentina, we bought tickets for Buenos Aires, we decided to postpone it for Brazil, and here we are waiting for the National Team, Colombia had an audience with 30% of the stadium population, so we imagine it would be the same here “, slipped, without being informed about the measures adopted by the country due to the number of cases of COVID-19
The tickets had been acquired to be in Brazilian territory during the four matches of the Colombian National Team in Group A, which they share with Brazil, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador. From this way, given the impossibility of attending the meetingsThey will tour Cuiabá, Goiânia and Rio de Janeiro until the 28th of this month.
