He had been sentenced in Italy to more than 13 years in prison for drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal organization and forging credit cards but had managed to flee and was hiding in a small town in the province of Toledo, La Pueblanueva, with 2,200 inhabitants. . This is a 45-year-old Colombian drug trafficker who has been detained by the Civil Guard in this town thanks to a complaint of sexist violence that has discovered his hiding place.

The Italian “Carabinieri” had been looking for him since he fled and suspected that the drug trafficker might be hiding in a municipality on Malaga’s Costa del Sol using the personal documentation of a relative. For this reason, a European Detention and Surrender Order was issued that put the National Police and the Civil Guard on alert.

However, a complaint for gender violence filed by a woman in the province of Toledo found her clue and ruled out her connection with the Costa del Sol. The woman, forced by her partner, later withdrew the complaint for assault but the Guard Civil had already located the drug trafficker and established a surveillance device next to his home that has ended with his arrest in La Pueblanueva -a municipality where he had been residing for several months- and his extradition to Italy.

According to the Italian “Carabinieri”, the arrested man led a criminal organization that brought large quantities of cocaine from Colombia into different countries through human “mules” that made a stopover in Spain.