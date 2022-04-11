A Colombian died in a traffic accident in Belgium

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The driver of the vehicle was under the influence of psychoactive substances.
April 11, 2022, 02:40 PM
A 29-year-old Colombian citizen and a 19-year-old French woman lost their lives on Sunday in a road accident with a bus in northern Belgium, the public prosecutor’s office in the city of Antwerp announced on Monday.
It’s a statementthe prosecution also announced that it had determined the provisional arrest of the bus drivera 35-year-old French citizen, since a routine examination carried out on him revealed that he was under the influence of drugs.
In addition to the two dead people, the accident left a balance of 10 passengers in serious condition.
According to the prosecution, an investigation was opened against the bus driver for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary injuries, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Thirty people of French, Spanish, Canadian, Mexican, Croatian and American nationalities were traveling on the bus, which made the Paris-Lille-Amsterdam connection, the Belgian prosecutor’s office announced.
Witnesses and highway video surveillance images confirmed that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. The BlaBlaCar firm bus swerved “progressively” from its lane before crashing into a guardrail.
AFP
