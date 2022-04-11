Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A Colombian died in a traffic accident in Belgium

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

belgium

Belgian flag (file photo)

Belgian flag (file photo)

The driver of the vehicle was under the influence of psychoactive substances.

A 29-year-old Colombian citizen and a 19-year-old French woman lost their lives on Sunday in a road accident with a bus in northern Belgium, the public prosecutor’s office in the city of Antwerp announced on Monday.

(Read: Europe requires a new vaccination card for Colombians: this is how you should request it)

See also  Bernardo Caraballo, glory of Colombian boxing, passed away

It’s a statementthe prosecution also announced that it had determined the provisional arrest of the bus drivera 35-year-old French citizen, since a routine examination carried out on him revealed that he was under the influence of drugs.

(You are interested in: Kinder Surprise eggs withdrawn in Europe due to possible link with salmonella)

In addition to the two dead people, the accident left a balance of 10 passengers in serious condition.

According to the prosecution, an investigation was opened against the bus driver for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary injuries, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Thirty people of French, Spanish, Canadian, Mexican, Croatian and American nationalities were traveling on the bus, which made the Paris-Lille-Amsterdam connection, the Belgian prosecutor’s office announced.

Witnesses and highway video surveillance images confirmed that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. The BlaBlaCar firm bus swerved “progressively” from its lane before crashing into a guardrail.

AFP

More world news

– Ukraine: Doctors Without Borders volunteer tells how the war is experienced
– There are no signs of shooting at Cancun Airport: airport group
Teacher sentenced to death for raping female students in Indonesia

See also  American football Surprisingly fired Brian Flores accuses NFL of discriminating against black coaches - Alleged by managers coming to sham job interviews late and hangover
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombian #died #traffic #accident #Belgium

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sonic 2 could be the most successful adaptation in history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.