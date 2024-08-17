By day, Mauricio Vélez Domínguez is an award-winning Colombian documentary filmmaker who has six Emmy Award nominations and a lifetime with a camera on his shoulder following, from the footsteps of Pablo Escobar’s hippos in the Magdalena Medio and the unexpected urban fauna of Bogotá, to the Colombian soccer team in its effort to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

But at night or in his “free time” (as he calls it), Vélez Domínguez, a filmmaker and industrial engineer from Harvard University, is a potential astronomer. A passion he developed at a very young age when he lived in Cali and an uncle gave him his first telescope. A fervor that has now been translated into scientific research in which he suggests that perhaps there was no Big Bang, that the universe is not expanding and that time is slowing down.

Their groundbreaking work was reviewed and accepted for publication by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and is the feature research article for this August’s scientific journal.

EL TIEMPO interviewed him.

You have, at least publicly, dedicated your life to the production of documentaries. So where does this version of Mauricio Vélez as an astronomer seeking answers to the origin of the universe come from?

Ever since I was a child, I have been fascinated by space. I grew up on the outskirts of Cali and back then the night was amazing, full of stars. I remember that an uncle gave me a telescope and that was like giving me the keys to heaven. The first time I saw a planet through the telescope it was very shocking, it gave me a sense of reverence, mystery and wonder about the Universe. My uncle and I talked a lot about astronomy. And one of the things we talked about was the Big Bang and how it was beyond our understanding. How did the universe come from nothing? How is it possible that the entire universe fit into an infinitesimally small space? Where is it expanding to? What was there before it exploded? Why did it explode? We just didn’t understand it. Since I was little, I always thought that there had to be an explanation that was easier to understand, more approachable, more logical.

But from there to what you propose today, that is to say that perhaps there was no Big Bang and that time is slowing down, there is a gap from heaven to earth. How did it get there?

About six years ago I decided to try to solve those questions. At least for myself. I started doodling in notebooks in my spare time, reading, watching documentaries. I didn’t imagine that this personal exercise would end with a theory published in a scientific journal. A year later I had my first revelation. It turns out that one of the most important empirical evidences of the Big Bang is a phenomenon we know as redshift, or the stretching of light. The universe is so vast that the light emitted by celestial objects takes a long time to reach Earth. The light from the most distant galaxies, for example, takes more than 13 billion years to reach our telescopes. That is, when we look up at the sky, we are looking into the past.

To understand my theory, we must become a little familiar with the Big Bang theory, or the Lambda Cold Dark Matter model (ΛCDM), as the standard cosmological model is called today. In 1915, Albert Einstein published the General Theory of Relativity and introduced a new understanding of gravity, defining it as the curvature of space. Einstein proposed a set of equations that describe how the distribution of mass and energy in the universe affects the curvature of space-time. His equations suggest an expanding or contracting universe. But Einstein believed in a static universe, and so in 1917 he introduced a constant he called lambda (Λ) into his equations to counteract the action of gravity and achieve a static universe. In 1927, the Jesuit priest and physicist, Georges Lemaitre, found a solution to Einstein’s equations and formulated the theory of the “primordial atom,” in which he described an expanding universe. Then, in 1929, the American astronomer Edwin Hubble provided empirical evidence for Lemaitre’s expansion theory.

It is important to remember that white light is made up of the colors of the rainbow. At one end of the rainbow is red, which has a wavelength longer than the wavelength of the color blue, which is at the opposite end of the rainbow. Hubble compares the light emitted by some distant galaxies with the light emitted by galaxies closer to Earth and notes that the light from distant galaxies appears redder—more stretched—than the light from nearby galaxies. Hubble concludes that the farther away a celestial object is, the longer the wavelength of light that reaches our instruments on Earth. Hubble reasons that galaxies are moving away from us and that the speed at which they are receding is proportional to the distance at which they are located. That is, the farther away a celestial object is from Earth, the faster it is moving away from us. Hubble concludes that the stretching of light, or red shift, is due to the fact that the space between the light-emitting object and the observer on Earth is stretching, that is, the universe is expanding, inflating like a balloon.

But what was the revelation?

The slowing down of time. If we ignore the idea that the expansion of the universe stretches light, and assume that the universe is stationary, the phenomenon that can explain why the frequency of light decreases during its journey between the emitter and the observer, and consequently why the wavelength increases, is a universal process of the slowing down of time.

But how do you explain this slowing down of time?

The speed of light is the result of the multiplication of two variables: the wavelength and the oscillation frequency. Einstein in his Special Theory of Relativity established in 1905 that the speed of light in vacuum is a constant for any observer, regardless of his state of motion. Consequently, if the oscillation frequency decreases, the wavelength necessarily increases to maintain the invariability of the speed of light. If the clock runs slower, the oscillation frequency becomes slower, and to compensate the wavelength lengthens. My theory suggests that time in the past flowed much faster than time in the present, and that this universal process of slowing down time explains the lengthening of the wave, or redshift of light, and supports the notion that the universe is not expanding, but is stationary, as Einstein believed.

But in practical terms, Mauricio, what you are suggesting challenges 100 years of research and the very explanation of the origin of the universe. That is a big deal.

That was the goal I set myself, to find a different solution to the expansion of the universe. To test this concept, I developed three new mathematical equations for science that show that the slowing down of time in a stationary universe is an explanation of the red shift as plausible as the supposed expansion of space in the standard model of the evolution of the universe. That is the basis of the article I submitted to The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and that will be published in August in its scientific journal.

Although the Lambda Cold Dark Matter Model (ΛCDM) is the best we have to describe the evolution of the universe and many cosmic phenomena, it has important gaps. It does not explain dark energy, which accelerates the expansion of the universe and accounts for 68% of it. It also does not explain dark matter, which constitutes 27% and is only inferred by its gravitational effects. There is not even a consensus on the speed of expansion of the universe, creating the “Hubble tension.” In addition, the James Webb telescope has found “impossible galaxies” in the early universe, because they are too massive and developed to be so young. It is like a baby being born weighing 80 kilos and measuring 1.80 meters. On the other hand, the standard theory states that light elements were synthesized in the first hour of the Big Bang. This is difficult for me to understand, especially if we take into account that an hour compared to the 13.8 billion years of the universe represents an infinitesimally small instant. How could all the light elements that exist in the universe be produced in such an insignificant amount of time compared to the cosmic scale? The model of a stationary universe where time flows faster in the past than in the present does not require dark energy and attributes the gravitational effects that we have interpreted as dark matter to time dilation. Finally, it better explains phenomena such as impossible galaxies and the synthesis of light elements in such a short time.

And what does it mean that it has been accepted and published?

Papers submitted to a scientific journal go through an exhaustive peer-review process and are analyzed by experts in the field. This process is intended to ensure that the research meets scientific standards and that the methodology is well-founded. In other words, the theory goes through a scrutiny that evaluates the data, methodology, analysis, and conclusions. This does not mean that the theory has been ratified. But it does give it credibility and indicates that it can be taken seriously. By publishing it, the journal subjects it to the scrutiny of the scientific community and other experts for review, study, debate, replication, examination, and eventually validation or refuting. Time will tell whether this new approach can offer a new explanation for the evolution of the universe. For my part, I am convinced that it can.

He suggests that instead of accelerated expansion, there is a process of deceleration of time. What does that imply in practical terms?

This topic is the subject of a second paper I am finishing writing and which I briefly present in the conclusions of the first paper, which is due to be published in August. Considering the possibility of a new paradigm of a steady-state universe based on a supporting model of mathematical equations opens up fascinating possibilities and opportunities to explain the phenomena that the Big Bang fails to resolve. My aim now is to show that this model can account for these phenomena, that it is consistent with all the observational evidence supporting the Big Bang, and that it offers a simpler and more elegant story of the evolution of the universe. As the principle of Occam’s razor says: “All things being equal, the simplest explanation is usually the correct one.”

What’s next for Mauricio Vélez? Do you plan to abandon documentaries and dedicate more time to this other passion? Because it’s hard to understand how you do this astronomy thing in your free time…

I’m not going to give up documentaries. But I do want to write a series of articles to complete the theory. Then I want to write a book aimed at the general public. To do this I’m looking for funding, as I’d like to take a sabbatical year to fully dedicate myself to research and writing the book. And of course, I dream of making a documentary that offers answers to the questions I asked myself when I was a child! For now, the article that will be published in the August edition of the Journal of The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is the first step. The most curious readers can find the article at the following link: https://www.rasc.ca/jrasc-august-2024

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington