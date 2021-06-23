And the “Masrawy” website quoted the captain of the fishermen in the Borollos Center in Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate, Muhammad Sharabi, as saying that the accident occurred 24 nautical miles away, at midnight on Tuesday.

Sharabi added that the accident led to the death of a fisherman, while seven others were rescued.

Sources told “Cairo 24” that the ship that rammed the boat and sank it, bearing the flag of Sierra Leone, and which is intended for transporting livestock, was coming from the port of Aqaba on its way to Romania.

And media sources indicated that another Egyptian boat, which was close to the accident site, succeeded in rescuing 7 fishermen, adding that the search is underway for the body of the drowned fisherman.