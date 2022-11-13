THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:45



Five people were injured in the early hours of this Sunday when they suffered a traffic accident on the Granada highway in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz. According to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia, the incident occurred when two cars collided at the height of the bus station.

A patrol from the Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit and three ambulances from the Emergency and Emergency Department 061 traveled to the scene of the events. The injured, two men aged 56 and 21 and three women aged between 17 and 18-year-olds were treated and later four of them were transferred to the Comarcal del Noroeste hospital with various bruises.