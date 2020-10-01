Look, Rahul Gandhi fell on the ground like this
Rahul Gandhi Falls on Road Video: Rahul Gandhi, going to Hathras, fell on the road in police raid
Rahul’s push with the police
On the Yamuna Expressway, Rahul Gandhi was pushed with the police in which he fell to the ground.
Police tries to stop Rahul
Former Congress President Hathras was going. He was accompanied by a convoy of Congress workers. The police was preventing them from going to Hathras. During this time there was a push and Rahul fell into the bushes.
The soldiers stationed under Rahul’s protection
After the fall of Rahul Gandhi, the soldiers posted under his protection picked him up. However, Rahul did not give much attention to the matter and said that it happens.
This is how the police stopped Rahul
Please tell that after the death of Hathras’ daughter, the whole country is boiling. Rahul Gandhi wanted to go to meet the family members of the deceased. But the police, citing Section 144 and Pandemic Act, were preventing him from going.
..And then the push started
There was a large crowd of activists with Rahul. As soon as the police tried to stop them, there was a ruckus and then the policeman tried to push Rahul back.
Rahul was also adamant about going to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi was also adamant on going to Hathras. He told the police that on what basis they are being stopped. He said that he wants to go to Hathras alone.
