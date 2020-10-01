Look, Rahul Gandhi fell on the ground like this Rahul Gandhi Falls on Road Video: Rahul Gandhi, going to Hathras, fell on the road in police raid

Rahul’s push with the police On the Yamuna Expressway, Rahul Gandhi was pushed with the police in which he fell to the ground.

Police tries to stop Rahul Former Congress President Hathras was going. He was accompanied by a convoy of Congress workers. The police was preventing them from going to Hathras. During this time there was a push and Rahul fell into the bushes.

The soldiers stationed under Rahul’s protection After the fall of Rahul Gandhi, the soldiers posted under his protection picked him up. However, Rahul did not give much attention to the matter and said that it happens.

This is how the police stopped Rahul Please tell that after the death of Hathras’ daughter, the whole country is boiling. Rahul Gandhi wanted to go to meet the family members of the deceased. But the police, citing Section 144 and Pandemic Act, were preventing him from going.

..And then the push started There was a large crowd of activists with Rahul. As soon as the police tried to stop them, there was a ruckus and then the policeman tried to push Rahul back.

Rahul was also adamant about going to Hathras Rahul Gandhi was also adamant on going to Hathras. He told the police that on what basis they are being stopped. He said that he wants to go to Hathras alone.

A large number of Congress leaders were going along with Rahul and Priyanka. Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress President Ajay Singh Lallu were also with him. At around 12 o’clock Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took Congress workers along for Hathras. In Noida, the police had a great settlement on the DND, but the UP police allowed them to proceed. Rahul and Priyanka then proceeded to Hathras with the Congress workers on the Yamuna Express via Greater Noida.