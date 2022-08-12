Seven people were injured this Friday when they suffered a traffic accident at kilometer point 620 of the A-7, at the height of Totana. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the incident occurred after the collision of two vehicles, a car and a van, and the latter was left off the shoulder on the guardrail.

Units from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 and the Civil Guard traveled to the scene. The total number of injured was seven people who were transferred by 061 to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca General University Hospital in a total of three ambulances.