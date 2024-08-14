Let’s talk about 444 console (including computers, game sticks, plug & play…) connected to a single screen, obviously with a series of switches that allow you to activate the various platforms and a series of adapters for the various cables and sockets.

The Guinness World Records shared a new video for a new record: the most number of consoles connected to a single TV .

The video of the record

There official video description It reads: “Ibrahim Al-Nasser from Saudi Arabia is a video game collector and owns hundreds of consoles, including video game consoles, computers, plug & play games, HDMI sticks, Android games, and more. He decided to attempt this record and connect all the game consoles he has collected, starting from the Magnavox Odyssey (first video game console, released in 1972) to the PlayStation 5 Slim (released in Q4 2023).”

Al-Nasser said: “I have a lot of game consoles. After a while I realized I had a large stockpile of game consoles that I couldn’t play. The TV ports are limited and if I want to play I either unplug the existing consoles or I keep everything and add more switches and of course more converters. As I added more switches, an idea came to mind: I will connect all the game consoles I have to the TV, then I will contact Guinness World Records because this project seems unique.”

“I’m so happy and proud to officially hold the world record for the most gaming consoles connected to a single TV. 444 game consoles, all different from each other, but all playable.”

Who knows what console the collector will add next: will it be the PS5 Pro or the Nintendo Switch 2?