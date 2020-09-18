In Hong Kong, thieves robbed the apartment of the famous philatelist Fu Chongxiao, stealing the rarest postage stamps and other valuables totaling more than HK $ 4 billion (more than US $ 516 million). This is the largest theft in Hong Kong history.

According to the publication South China Morning Post, CCTV footage showed that three men entered the apartment, removing the iron gates in front of the door from its hinges and breaking the wooden door itself. Apparently, they knew that the owner was not at home. Fu Chongxiao is now in mainland China, where he also has housing, and has been unable to travel to Hong Kong due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grief-stricken collector said that among the missing was a rare 1968 postage stamp with a map of the PRC, a group of people with quotation books by Mao Zedong and the inscription “The whole country is red.” In 2018, one of these stamps was auctioned for 13.8 million yuan (two million US dollars) and became one of the most expensive stamps in the world.

A sample of Mao Zedong’s calligraphy, a two-meter long poem, also fell prey to thieves. It is estimated at $ 258 million. The creator of the modern Chinese state, the first chairman of the PRC from a young age was considered a good poet and an excellent calligrapher.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that a painting by Dutch artist Frans Hals worth $ 18 million was stolen from the museum for the third time.

93

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter