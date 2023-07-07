A nationwide strike called by lto Union Traviarios Automotor (UTA) This Friday, the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA, which includes the capital and periphery) and six other Argentine provinces are paralyzed, while the Government of Alberto Fernández holds meetings with the unions and the transport business chambers to unblock the conflict.

(You can read: Guatemala, waiting for an eventual annulment of the presidential elections)

The strike, which began at 00:00 (02:00 GMT) this Friday and will end at midnight (02:00 GMT on Saturday), is due, according to the union, to the fact that the transport companies “do not comply with the payment of the salary increase resolved and agreed for workers and workers represented by the UTA”.

This “task retention,” as the union called it, takes place at the AMBA,

(Also read: ‘Haiti is becoming a forgotten crisis’, warns Unicef)

La Plata (capital of the province of Buenos Aires) and the provinces of Corrientes (northeast), Entre Ríos (northeast), Santa Fe (northeast), Formosa (north), Misiones (north) and Tucumán (northwest).

The statement assured that transportation “is guaranteed and will be normal” in the rest of the country’s provinces, in which “the payment of the verified salary increase” was fulfilled, he said.

(See also: The panic experienced by 75 people who were trapped in the Quito Cable Car: video)

The workers do not stop, we retain our tasks due to our increase from 00 hours.

“The workers do not stop, we retain our tasks due to our increase from 00 hours,” the document concluded.

In statements to the press, the general secretary of the UTA, Roberto Fernández, accused the transport companies of using both the workers and the users of collective transport as “hostages”.

“We are not going to allow them to hold us hostage, because this handful of transport businessmen want to hold us workers and users hostage. We are hostages of their sectoral interests,” he told the Todo Noticias (TN) television channel.

(Also read: What would happen if it rained as much in Santiago de Chile as it rains in Bogotá?)

Fernández asked passengers who may be affected by the cut in service to understand the workers because they want to “collect the salary agreed months ago.”

Drivers of line 60, partially cut the au Panamericana km 42,900 direction Gral Paz. Via @HugoPalamara // Bondis stoppage; 1130hs Meeting at the Ministry of Transportation 🥳🥳🥳💃🕺💃🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/W0moXb8MFg — Only Transit↗ (@solotransito) July 7, 2023

For its part, the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security are holding meetings with the unions and executives of the business chambers that bring together transportation services in Buenos Aires and the rest of the affected provinces to reach an agreement. .

The head of Labor, Raquel Olmos, defined the measure of force as an “employer’s lockout” with “political intent”.

(You can read: Thief dies after being stuck in the window; the family denounces that they did not help him)

“The State transferred the subsidies corresponding to that salary payment. The businessmen, in some cases, liquidated it correctly, and in a majority case in the AMBA they improperly withheld resources that are destined for the payment of salaries, ”he assured on his Twitter account.

In the event that the Government fails to reach a solution, they are analyzing the possibility of fining the companies and denouncing them for “improper withholding of assets.”

(In addition: Nicaraguan Parliament approves regulation with which Ortega seeks to control the Police)

Dozens of concentrated people remain stranded and looking for how to mobilize.

In the last joint meeting -which regulates salary adjustments in Argentina, normally below inflation-, the national authorities granted the salary increase demanded by the union, but the transport companies did not accept the agreement, alleging lack of economic resources and demanded an increase in the state subsidy.

(Keep reading: Montevideo on the verge of running out of drinking water: reserves are at 1.6% in Uruguay)

According to the Argentine Association of Automotive Transport Entrepreneurs (AAETA), the State owes subsidies worth 38,000 million pesos (about 150 million dollars at the current official exchange rate).

Transport between the country’s capital and the suburbs was also affected by a sudden stoppage starting early in the morning on a train line that, however, was up around 9:30 a.m. (12:30 GMT).

EFE