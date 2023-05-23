The General Archive of the Region of Murcia, dependent on the Ministry of Culture, has just added a new collection to its photographic collection, corresponding to one of the most important sagas of photographers in the city of Murcia during the first half of the 20th century: that of the Mateos.

The donation was made by Professor José Fernando Vázquez Casillas, head of the Photographic Research Laboratory of the University of Murcia (LIFUM), who has been acquiring and compiling the images in recent years. It is a photographic collection from Estudio Mateo, one of the most prestigious establishments in Murcia during the decades from 1920 to 1940, made up of 240 photographs on paper, as well as some documents.

This collection completes the numerous photographs of the Mateos that are kept in different funds of the General Archive such as those of the Explorers of Murcia, the Provincial Council, etc., which will form the basis of an ambitious exhibition entitled ‘Between tradition and modernity. The photographic saga of Los Mateos (1907-1946)’, curated by Professor Vázquez Casillas, which can be seen in the rooms of the General Archive from October of this year.

The director of the Archive, Javier Castillo, and José Fernando Vázquez Casillas.







The saga of the Mateos began with Juan Mateo Fernández (1860-1916), who opened his first photographic gallery in Murcia in 1907, specifically at number 27, Cartagena Street. In a first period he formed his work team with his eldest son, Hermogenes Mateo López (1888-1918) who joined, around 1913, another of his sons, Eliseo (1896-1957) and, later, Carlos (1902-1946), reported the Autonomous Community.

His photographic evolution and professionalization led to the expansion of his premises, first at 14 Rambla street. After the civil war, a period in which the business was closed, the studio moved to Alfaro street, where it remained until 1946, when Carlos died. , last family photographer.

Unfortunately, the social and economic valuation of the photographic archives in the post-war period has resulted in the disappearance of its collection of negatives. Hence the importance of this collection of photographs on photographic paper, the most complete to date.

The studio distinguished itself, in addition to its careful studio portraits, for its collaboration as graphic correspondents for various written media and illustrated magazines, both local and national.

We owe Mateo Hermanos emblematic reports that made Murcia and its traditions known throughout Spain, such as the coronation of the Virgen de la Fuensanta in 1927, but also other aspects of daily graphic news such as political acts, events, sports, bulls, etc.