A colleague of the conductor who threw the cat Twix out into the cold did not approve of her actions

A colleague did not approve of the actions of the train conductor, who threw Twix the cat out into the cold. About it reports KP.RU.

According to another conductor with whom the publication spoke, until the circumstances were clarified, the cat could have been left in the compartment to rest. In addition, she believes that the presence of animals should have been checked through the passenger identification and service system or personally interviewed everyone who was traveling on the train.

We must know who is riding in our carriage. Passengers with animals are the easiest to remember. Even if the conductor missed information about a passenger with a small animal, he is obliged to check the presence of such through the Passenger Identification and Service System (SIPS). For this, we have a phone with a special application with personal data of people in the carriage. Let's say the system fails. Then you need to ask all passengers and your partner without exception if they have seen the owner of the animal. If nothing worked out here, then you should contact the train manager for further instructions. Maybe the cat is from a different carriage altogether. Then, with the help of the boss, all the cars would be surveyed See also The injured military correspondent of Izvestia told details about his condition train conductor

The conductor of a train traveling from Yekaterinburg to St. Petersburg threw out the cat of one of the passengers at a stop in Kirov. The frozen pet was found on January 20. Supposedly, Twix survived in the cold for a week. The cat's owner announced his readiness to go to court.