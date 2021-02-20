The collapse occurred in one of the shops of the Norilsk Concentrating Plant. This was reported in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. TASS…

Rescuers were informed about the incident on February 20 at 00:44 Moscow time. As it became known, the collapse occurred in the gallery of the crushing plant.

It is noted that two people managed to escape on their own. Another victim was removed from the rubble, his condition is assessed as moderately severe. According to information RIA News, four people are saved.

According to preliminary information, there may be six more people under the rubble. The necessary measures are being taken to search for people and dismantle the structures, the Ministry of Emergency Situations assured.