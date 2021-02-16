Much of the country is affected by a cold wave that extends from the east coast to the west coast throughout the nation. In Texas, a state accustomed to warm temperatures, the situation caused the collapse of electrical power.

This February 15, the US meteorological services warned that at least 150 million people would be affected by the collapse of temperatures due to Arctic winds.

“More than 150 million Americans live in a place where severe cold watches, freezing rain watches or snow storm watch plans have been implemented,” said the National Weather Service (NWS).

This situation, characterized by the presence of freezing rains, snowfall, strong winds and intense cold in various parts of the country, has put the power supply in the state of Texas to the test, which is used to warmer temperatures during this time of year.

According to the Reuters news agency, ice storms destroyed almost half of the state’s wind power generation capacity after the turbine towers were frozen.

The demand for electricity also increased to record levels. As a result, there have been power outages, not just in Texas but in other parts of the country. These outages have affected some three million people.

The cities of Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville, which cover almost half the state of Texas, are under winter storm warnings with very dangerous travel conditions.

In some locations like San Angelo, Texas, snow layers reach 20 centimeters, while in Brownsville, it is the third time snow has been reported since 1898.

President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency for all 254 Texas counties following a request from Governor Greg Abbott. The measure authorizes US agencies to coordinate disaster relief due to weather.

Cold wave causes accidents and cancellation of flights

The cold wave has caused the main communication routes to freeze. Various accidents have occurred in the United States in recent days, some fatal, in which at least 11 people have lost their lives.

On Thursday, February 11, about six people died, and dozens were injured, after a multiple accident occurred on one of the roads in Dallas.

Three other deaths occurred in isolated accidents in Texas, in addition to the deaths of one in Kentucky and another in Oklahoma on Sunday.

In addition to Texas, the states of Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky and Mississippi have also issued weather alerts. In some parts of the country, freezing temperatures were reached with record highs. In parts of the state of Minnesota, the coldest in the nation, temperatures as low as -45ºC were recorded.

Weather conditions forced the cancellation of more than 760 flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, while most of the nearly 200 flights of Southwest Airlines, the airport’s main carrier, were grounded at Dallas Love Field.

Mexico, also affected by low temperatures

The winter storm left at least 35 snowy landscapes in northern Mexico. A situation that also left at least five people dead, thousands of victims, caused the blockage of the main roads and a blackout that affects 4.7 million users.

In Ciudad Juárez, in the state of Chihuahua, the death of a motorcyclist was reported due to the freezing of the pavement. Additionally, the Civil Protection of Nuevo León recorded the death of three homeless people and an older adult in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that the lowest temperatures in the country were recorded in the state of Coahuila, with ten degrees below zero in the municipalities of Allende and Monclova.

Additionally, the institution had predicted an “icy environment over the north and northeast of Mexico”, with fog banks over the mountains of the Gulf of Mexico slope and falling sleet or snow in regions of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, the states in the northeast of the country.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP