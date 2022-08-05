Russia “is ready to discuss the exchange of prisoners with the United States, but only within the framework of the channel previously agreed by the presidents of the two countries”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters, according to Tass reports. “We are ready to discuss this issue, but within the framework of the channel that has been agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden,” Lavrov said. Yesterday a Russian court sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison for drug possession and trafficking.

And soon after, in a climate of return to the Cold War, the United States replied that it “will pursue” the offer made today by Russia to discuss a prisoner exchange involving the basketball player. This was said by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. “The (Russian) Foreign Minister Lavrov said this morning that they are ready to commit” to an exchange of the detained US star, Blinken said: “And we will pursue him.”

Exchange prisoners? Let’s avoid the megaphone “

And in the back and forth, in a very textual climate, Russia replies again to the US. “Russia will not negotiate the exchange of detainees with the United States through ‘megaphones diplomacy’ and considers Washington’s actions wrong in this regard.” Speaking was the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov. Peskov did not want to comment on the possibility of an exchange between the US and China, in particular between the American basketball player Brittney Griner and the Russian “merchant of death”, Viktor Bout, because – he said – «talking about it could blow up the whole mechanism “. “These exchanges will never happen if we start talking about the details in the press. The Americans have already made such a mistake, they decided for some reason to solve these problems through the megaphone. This is not our method, so I will not talk about it, ”he told reporters in his usual press briefing.

Shortly before, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said the United States has a “serious proposal” that Moscow should accept to help release the basketball player. The BBC reported it. Kirby, however, did not give any other details; Press reports are reporting that Washington may offer Moscow a prisoner exchange. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is willing to discuss the matter.