After the heat wave that Spain and a large part of Europe have suffered this week, the most intense and longest of the summer, comes a very significant change in weather in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. A much cooler air mass from the Atlantic will provide a respite from the high temperatures. So much so that the thermometers are going to stay at unusual records for August, even with highs of less than 20° in the north, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Last Thursday this air mass already began to enter through the northwest of the peninsula. It will finish covering the entire territory on Sunday. In its wake, temperatures will drop and the wind, which will blow north, will cause very strong gusts in the northeast quadrant, in the Balearic Islands and in mountain areas in the northern half, which are under yellow warning due to wind risk.

The Bay of Biscay will suffer precipitation and the wind in the northeast will be accompanied by storms, which will also spread through the Mediterranean area. Already on Friday there was a pronounced drop in temperatures in the Cantabrian coast, the upper Ebro, the interior of Galicia and the north of Castilla y León, but the rest of the territory remained at 40 °.

The cold will spread this Saturday and Sunday throughout the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. They will only remain very high during Saturday in points of Andalusia and the southeast, where they could still reach 40 °. On Sunday it will only exceed 30° in points of Andalusia and the Mediterranean area, the maximum will oscillate between 20° and 30° in the rest of the areas, even lower in mountain areas and in points of the northern half. The minimums will also be low for the season, being less than 20° in general, and 10° in points inland in the northern half and in mountainous areas on Sunday and Monday mornings, even with the possibility of some frosts at high altitudes. mountain.

This Saturday and Sunday there will be rainfall in the Cantabrian Sea that can be persistent and strong in localized points, even with a storm. The northeast will continue with showers and storms and in the eastern area that can be locally strong. Starting in the afternoon-night of Saturday and during Sunday, instability will increase in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands and the storms and rains will be very strong. In addition, strong winds will blow with gusts from the north and northwest in those areas.

As of Monday there will be a tendency towards stabilization, with a gradual recovery in temperatures, but which, at least during the first days of the week, will continue to be below what is usual for the season.