An intense cold snap hits the UK. The abrupt drop in temperatures, which has reached minus ten degrees in some areas of the territory, has brought the country to a standstill and the death of three children. The most dramatic situation was experienced yesterday, in the center of England, when four children were hospitalized after falling into the frozen lake of Solihull where they were playing. Three of them (8, 10 and 11 years old) were rescued in cardiac arrest and “could not be revived”, according to the British Police. The fourth child, 6 years old, is still “in critical condition.”

The weather office, which noted that these temperatures “are not unusual for this time of year,” issued alerts for snow, fog and frost in several parts of the country, especially in southern England and northern Scotland. Given the situation, chaos has been declared since the weekend on the roads. This Monday, the main roads of London suffered heavy traffic jams due to snow and ice on the roads. In fact, some drivers were trapped yesterday for several hours, surprised by the storm, in Sussex, south of the capital.

REUTERS



Dozens of flights have had to be canceled due to this cold wave. More than fifty were banned yesterday at Heathrow airport, the largest in the capital, due to fog, according to the BBC. The one in Stansted, north of London, closed its slopes yesterday to collect snow from the facilities, although today they are “open and fully operational.” However, some flights experience delays. The subway and rail lines are also facing major delays and cancellations.