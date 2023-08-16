He continues in search of the best sensations Carlos Alcaraz who, despite beating a tough Thompson in the second round, number 55 in the ranking, (7-5, 4-6 and 6-3), does not quite feel comfortable on the American hard court. He barely celebrated the number one victory, worried because the big date in New York is approaching and the game is not with him. This time the stands on Cincinnati’s Center Court, which emptied in the initial rain, did not help either. Even so, the Murcian gets his 50th victory of the season and awaits a rival in the round of 16 in Cincinnati where he can once again face his executioner from Canada, Tommy Paul or the Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

The game hadn’t even been two games when it stopped due to the rain, which despite being light mainly affected the bottom lines, which are the ones that slip the most and can cause injuries. When it seemed that the rain had stopped, it would unload again and this produced a break of more than twenty minutes. Before the wait, Thompson and Alcaraz laughed. It is said that in bad weather, a good face and that was what Carlitos did, joining the waves that made the stands, which at that time was lively.

Once the match was resumed, number one became serious and came out wanting. But the rush didn’t help because in just four games he had thirteen unforced errors and with two double faults he allowed Thompson to break his serve. Memories of Canada returned and he had no choice but to find solutions. And he found them in the next game, taking advantage of the Australian’s nerves, and after nine chances, he returned the break, putting the score at 4-4.

The man from El Palmar laughed, who despite continuing to be uncomfortable and irregular on his summer tour of the hard court was helped by Thompson’s tennis and emotional instability. Alcaraz vented when at the end his balls began to run and he connected winning shots. And when he was more serene and serene on the court, he won the first set 7-5 after more than an hour and 40 minutes, due to the rain.

The second sleeve passed without incident, the two kept the service and the rhythm was slow, with hardly any exchanges. To which was added some stands that after the rain got cold. This atmosphere in a semi-empty stadium, it was twelve at night in Cincinnati, did not help Alcaraz who needs the combustion of the people to get matches that are complicated for him and the Murcian went out in such a way that he lost the second set by 6- 4 in a soulless environment.

However, despite all the ups and downs that the Spaniard has had in these two tournaments, he was not going to give up. The main objective is to get to the US Open in the best conditions, but Carlitos goes out to win every tournament, so he started with a different face and attitude in the last round and broke the Australian’s serve in the first game. “Fight!” asked Juan Carlos Ferrero, absent in Canada but now back in the United States. And the former player’s pupil, obedient and focused, showed character, left irregularities behind and closed the match in three sets (7-5, 4-6 and 6-3), adding victory number 50 of the year and taking a step more to the goal of reaching the US Open as number one.

