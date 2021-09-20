EP Murcia Monday, 20 September 2021, 16:05

A cold air mass combined with the contribution of humidity in lower layers will give rise to a strong instability that could leave the Region as of tonight and during the early hours of Tuesday.

showers accompanied by locally strong and persistent storms.

This was advanced by José Antonio Parodi, meteorologist of the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), who also pointed out that this cold air mass will cause a

drop of thermometers, with own autumn maximums.

The storms, which will initially move from north to south, can be particularly strong. In this sense, from the Aemet they recommend being attentive to the information bulletins, since

the bulk of this storm will occur at dawn and it could affect riverbeds and ravines.

The situation, Parodi warned, is one of “great instability in the southeastern part of the Peninsula” due to the entry of this cold air at height. Although this episode of heavy rains will predictably conclude this Tuesday morning and clearings would begin to open in the afternoon,

instability will remain the rest of the week and scattered showers are not ruled out, which may be occasionally stormy.

During this episode, small hail is not ruled out either and the storms will be accompanied by strong gusts of wind. The notices, according to Aemet, will vary during the next few hours. And it is that, he points out, it is possible that in the next few days there will be

a DANA that would affect the Peninsula and it would produce a situation of instability, although the uncertainty is still “high”, he acknowledges.

Also of note from this episode is a

notable decrease in maximum temperatures in the Northwest and the interior of the Region. As an example, in Yecla they could fall approximately 7º with respect to the maximums of this Monday and not exceed 20º; while in Murcia they will drop between 3º and 4º, to 26º, being rather autumn temperatures.

However, as of Friday the thermometers will be recovered to the normal values ​​of the time, at the end of summer. Specifically, the warnings for storms and rains will be activated from 6:00 p.m. in the Altiplano and Northwest and in Vega del Segura and from 9:00 p.m., yellow warnings for storms in the Guadalentín Valley and Campo de Cartagena.

While the orange hues due to rain in Vega del Segura and Campo de Cartagena will begin from 9:00 p.m. this Monday until 6:00 a.m. this Tuesday in the interior areas and until 8:00 a.m. in coastal areas.